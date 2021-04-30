RNC Vs BFG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Tanzania T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Rhino Challengers (RNC) will go up against Buffalo Gladiators (BFG) in the twelfth fixture of the ongoing Tanzania T10 League 2021. The RNC vs BFG match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST) on Friday, April 30, 2021, from the Leader's Club ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Here is our RNC vs BFG Dream11 prediction, RNC vs BFG Dream11 team and RNC vs BFG player record information.

RNC vs BFG Dream11 prediction: RNC vs BFG match preview

Rhino Challengers are currently leading the Tanzania T10 League 2021 standings with five points. Vishal Patel and team have played four games so far in the tournament, winning two and losing one (one N/R). Buffalo Gladiators, on the other hand, are at the second spot of the table with four points and almost the same win-loss record of 2-0.

RNC vs BFG pitch and weather report

AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 3 km/h and humidity being 100 per cent. The pitch at the Leader's Club ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter. As a result, the team winning the toss could opt to field.

RNC vs BFG Dream11 team: Full squads

Rhino Challengers: Harsheed Chohan, Nassoro Saidi, Salmini Yusuph, Vishal Patel, Abdulrahman Akida, Kartik Syal, Arshaan Jasani, Meet Jetha, Mohammed Salim, Riken Patel, Sanjay Bom, Abubakar Selemani, Lazaro Festo, Danish Unia, Sajad Ratansi, Amar Shangvi.

Buffalo Gladiators: Ally Mpeka Kimote, Nasibu Mapunda, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Anjelo, Sefu Khalifa, Nisar Ahmed, Kassimu Nassoro, Nyenje Hashim, Mohamed Rizvi, Sameer Zaidi, Raj kumar Meena, Vikram Rathore, Rijali Fentu, Abdul wahid Mohamed, Acrey Pascal

RNC vs BFG player record: RNC vs BFG top picks

Rhino Challengers: Arshaan Jasani, Vishal Patel, Abdulrahman Akida

Buffalo Gladiators: Kassimu Nassoro, Nisar Ahmed, Kelvin Anjelo

RNC vs BFG best team

Wicketkeeper: Nasibu Mapunda

Batsmen: Kassimu Nassoro (C), Sefu Khalifa, Mohammed Salim, Arshaan Jasani (VC)

All-rounders: Nisar Ahmed, Ally Mpeka Kimote, Vishal Patel

Bowlers: Harsheed Chohan, Abdulrahman Akida, Kelvin Anjelo

RNC vs BFG match prediction

As per our RNC vs BFG Dream11 prediction, Rhino Challengers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The RNC vs BFG match prediction and RNC vs BFG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RNC vs BFG Dream11 team and RNC vs BFG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Canva