RNC Vs TRG Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Tanzania T10 League 2021 Match Preview

Image source: Canva
Rhino Challengers (RNC) will go up against Tembo Rangers (TRG) in the eighth fixture of the ongoing Tanzania T10 League. The RNC vs TRG match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from the Leader's Club ground in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. Here is our RNC vs TRG Dream11 prediction, RNC vs TRG Dream11 team and RNC vs TRG player record information.
Rhino Challengers are currently at the third spot of the Tanzania T10 League standings with two points. Arshaan Jasani and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing a game each. Tembo Rangers, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot of the table with zero points as they lost their last and only match to Buffalo Gladiators.
AccuWeather predicts no rain for the encounter as the temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celcius, with winds blowing at 9 km/h and humidity being 95 per cent. The pitch at the Leader's Club ground is a boon for both batsmen and bowlers and is expected to remain the same in the upcoming encounter.
Rhino Challengers: Harsheed Chohan, Nassoro Saidi, Salmini Yusuph, Vishal Patel, Abdulrahman Akida, Kartik Syal, Arshaan Jasani, Meet Jetha, Mohammed Salim, Riken Patel, Sanjay Bom, Abubakar Selemani, Lazaro Festo, Danish Unia, Sajad Ratansi, Amar Shangvi.
Tembo Rangers: Riziki Kiseto, Issa Kikasi, Jumanne Masquater, Ankit Baghel, Muzamil Hussain, Johnson Nyambo, Vaibhav Bhatia, Suraj Pala, Pafrod Anacet, Raza Baloch, Gourav Choudhary, Khalil Rehemtullah, Yash Hirwania, Ally Hafidh, Kheel Suchak, Waheed Mushtaq.
As per our RNC vs TRG Dream11 prediction, Rhino Challengers will come out on top in this contest.
Note: The RNC vs TRG match prediction and RNC vs TRG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The RNC vs TRG Dream11 team and RNC vs TRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.
