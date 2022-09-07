Road Safety World Series 2022: India Legends Full Squad, Schedule, Preview & Match Timings

The second season of the much-awaited Road Safety World Series is all set to begin in less than a week, with the Indian Legends taking on the South African Legends in the first game. A total of eight teams will take part in the competition, which would be held across four different venues. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting tournament, here is a look at the India Legends' full squad and their schedule for the Road Safety World Series 2022.

India Legends full squad

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Suresh Raina and Rahul Sharma.

India Legends schedule (all timings in IST)

Match No. Dates Matches Time Venue 1 September 10 India Legends vs South Africa Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur 2 September 14 India Legends vs West Indies Legends 7:30 PM Kanpur 3 September 18 India Legends vs New Zealand Legends 7:30 PM Indore 4 September 21 India Legends vs Bangladesh Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun 5 September 24 India Legends vs England Legends 7:30 PM Dehradun September 28 Semi-final 1 7:30 PM Raipur September 29 Semi-final 2 7:30 PM Raipur October 1 Final 7:30 PM Raipur

Road Safety World Series 2022 preview

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS), which will conclude on October 1. New Zealand Legends are the new entrants to this edition and they will join the legends of India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness of road safety in the country and around the globe.

How to watch RSWS live in India?

Indian fans wondering how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2022 live in India can tune in to Network 18, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The matches will be broadcast on Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream will be available on Voot. Fans can also track the live scores and updates on the official social media handles of RSWS.

(With inputs from PTI)