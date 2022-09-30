Last Updated:

Road Safety World Series 2022 Standings: Check Top Run-scorer And Top Wicket-taker

As India Legends qualify for the summit clash of Road Safety World Series 2022, check the list of top run-scorers and top wicket-takers in the tournament.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Road Safety World Series 2022

Image: @RSWorldSeries


India Legends defeated Australia Legends by five wickets in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 and climbed the penultimate step towards a successful title defense. Courtesy of Naman Ojha’s unbeaten knock of 90 runs in 62 balls, India Legends cruised to the target of 172 runs and picked up a win over the Shane Watson-led team. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends are now up against each other in the second semi-final of the tournament on September 30.

While India have already secured their place in the final, the winner of the 2nd semi-final will challenge the defending champions on October 1. The Road Safety World Series 2022 is a tournament played by former international cricketers across different nations, to raise awareness about road safety among the masses. Having said that, here’s the list of the highest run scorers and wicket takers of the tournament so far.

Road Safety World Series 2022: Top wicket-takers so far

Ahead of the 2nd semi-final on Friday, Sri Lanka Legends' Nuwan Kulasekara leads the wicket-taking charts with eight scalps in three games. Pragyan Ojha sits fourth in the list with six dismissals. At the same time, Rahul Sharma has notched up five wickets for India Legends so far.

READ | Fans bemused by Bangladesh Legends' error-ridden fielding vs Sri Lanka in RSWS 2022; WATCH
Player Matches Wickets Best Figures

Nuwan Kulasekara 

(Sri Lanka Legends)

 3 8 4/36

Stephen Parry 

(England Legends)

 4 7 3/19

Abdur Razzak

(Bangladesh Legends)

 5 6 2/26

Pragyan Ojha

(India Legends)

 4 6 3/36

Bryce McGain

(Australia Legends)

 4 6 3/23

Sanath Jayasuriya

(Sri Lanka Legends)

 3 5 4/3

Elias Sunny

(Bangladesh Legends)

 4 5 4/8

Rahul Sharma

(India Legends)

 5 5 3/17

Road Safety World Series 2022: Top run-scorers so far

The run-scoring charts are currently led by Australia Legends skipper Watson. He has scored 239 runs at a strike rate of 169.50 so far. Naman Ojha is the highest run-scorer for India legends with 158 runs, with the best knock of 90 runs.

READ | Irfan Pathan's fiery 12-ball 37 takes India Legends to final, leaves Brett Lee in shock
Player Matches Runs Highest Knock Strike Rate 100s/50s

Shane Watson

(Australia Legends)

 5 239 88 169.50 1 - 50

Dwayne Smith

(West Indies Legends)

 3 189 73 161.53 3 -50s

Tillakaratne Dilshan

(Sri Lanka Legends)

 4 174 107 159.63 1 - 100 / 1 - 50

Naman Ojha

(India Legends)

 5 158 90* 128.45 1 - 50

Dilshan Munaweera

(Sri Lanka Legends)

 3 145 95* 111.53 1 - 50

Ben Dunk

(Australia Legends)

 4 127 46 215.25 0

Morne van Wyk

(South Africa Legends)

 3 116 76 112.62 1 - 50

Stuart Binny

(India Legends)

 5 102 82* 172.88 1 - 50

 

READ | Virat Kohli overtakes Rahul Dravid in all-time list, only behind Sachin Tendulkar now
READ | Suresh Raina takes sensational diving catch, leaves even Sachin Tendulkar stunned: WATCH
READ | RSWS 2022: Sachin Tendulkar rewinds clock with sublime cover drive against Brett Lee
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com