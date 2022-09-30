Road Safety World Series 2022 Standings: Check Top Run-scorer And Top Wicket-taker

India Legends defeated Australia Legends by five wickets in the first semi-final of the Road Safety World Series 2022 and climbed the penultimate step towards a successful title defense. Courtesy of Naman Ojha’s unbeaten knock of 90 runs in 62 balls, India Legends cruised to the target of 172 runs and picked up a win over the Shane Watson-led team. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends are now up against each other in the second semi-final of the tournament on September 30.

While India have already secured their place in the final, the winner of the 2nd semi-final will challenge the defending champions on October 1. The Road Safety World Series 2022 is a tournament played by former international cricketers across different nations, to raise awareness about road safety among the masses. Having said that, here’s the list of the highest run scorers and wicket takers of the tournament so far.

Road Safety World Series 2022: Top wicket-takers so far

Ahead of the 2nd semi-final on Friday, Sri Lanka Legends' Nuwan Kulasekara leads the wicket-taking charts with eight scalps in three games. Pragyan Ojha sits fourth in the list with six dismissals. At the same time, Rahul Sharma has notched up five wickets for India Legends so far.

Player Matches Wickets Best Figures Nuwan Kulasekara (Sri Lanka Legends) 3 8 4/36 Stephen Parry (England Legends) 4 7 3/19 Abdur Razzak (Bangladesh Legends) 5 6 2/26 Pragyan Ojha (India Legends) 4 6 3/36 Bryce McGain (Australia Legends) 4 6 3/23 Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka Legends) 3 5 4/3 Elias Sunny (Bangladesh Legends) 4 5 4/8 Rahul Sharma (India Legends) 5 5 3/17

Road Safety World Series 2022: Top run-scorers so far

The run-scoring charts are currently led by Australia Legends skipper Watson. He has scored 239 runs at a strike rate of 169.50 so far. Naman Ojha is the highest run-scorer for India legends with 158 runs, with the best knock of 90 runs.