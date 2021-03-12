Road Safety World Series Bangladesh Vs West Indies Legends Live Stream Info, Full Preview

The Bangladesh Legends will take on the West Indies Legends in the 12th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Friday, March 12, 2021. Here are the Bangladesh vs West Indies live streaming details, how to watch Bangladesh vs West Indies live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: Bangladesh vs West Indies preview

The bottom-ranked two teams of the Road Safety World Series 2021 - the Bangladesh Legends and the West Indies Legends - go up against each other on Friday, March 12. Still winless in the tournament, this match will give both sides their first shot at getting some points on the board. With zero points and a net run rate of -3.306, the Bangladesh Legends are in last place on the Road Safety World Series points table. They will come into this match having lost their last match to the Sri Lanka Legends by 42 runs, the one before that to the England Kegends by 7 wickets and their first game to the Indian Legends by 10 wickets.

The West Indies Legends meanwhile, have played just one game in the tournament since its resumption after the COVID-19 forced break. Their two matches from the previous year ended in close losses against the South African Legends and the India Legends, while their sole game this season - against the Sri Lanka Legends - ended in a 5-wicket loss for them. With an NRR of -0.685, the West Indies Legends are in second-last place on the Road Safety World Series points table. The victor of this game will go to the 5th place on the table.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: Bangladesh vs West Indies live stream details

The live telecast of the encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the Bangladesh vs West Indies live stream on the Voot app and website. For Bangladesh vs West Indies Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: Bangladesh vs West Indies pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the way the series has progressed, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. The bowlers have had some good outings at this venue, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around the 30°C mark, with a 46% cloud cover and 37% humidity.

