Road Safety World Series ENG Legends Vs BAN Legends Live Stream, Pitch Report, Preview

England Legends and Bangladesh Legends will meet in the seventh match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday, March 7, 2021. Here are the ENG Legends vs BAN Legends live stream details, how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: ENG Legends vs BAN Legends preview

The inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series had to be halted abruptly due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. However, the competition has resumed once again, and fans will be able to see their favourite cricketing stars back in action. England Legends and Bangladesh Legends teams were added due to the Australian team's inability to travel for the league.

ALSO READ | Vaughan Challenges Team India After Series Win; Bets 'best Team Of This Era' Title On Line

Bangladesh Legends started their campaign on a losing note and faced an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against India Legends. They were bundled out for a paltry score of 109, and Nazimuddin with his 49 was the only saving grace. They are currently the wooden spooners in the league and will be keen to get off the mark with a thumping performance in their upcoming fixture. The England Legends will play their first game on Sunday. Kevin Pietersen will lead the England side, whereas Mohammad Rafique will captain the Bangladesh team.

Road Safety World Series: ENG Legends vs BAN Legends live stream details

The live telecast of the encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the ENG Legends vs BAN Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For England vs Bangladesh live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Traces India's Journey From Conquering Australia To England, Lauds Youngsters

Road Safety World Series: ENG Legends vs BAN Legends pitch report and weather forecast

The average score batting first at the venue is 150. The bowlers have had an upper hand on the surface, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first, considering the fact that the chasing teams have had an advantage at the venue in the past.

ALSO READ | 'What A Series!': Netizens Celebrate As Team India Finish On Top Of ICC WTC Standings

As predicted by AccuWeather, the conditions will be ideal during the day for a T20 fixture. Clear skies are expected during the match and there are no chances of rain as well. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees during the encounter.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: ENG Legends vs BAN Legends squads

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (Captain), Nick Compton, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Johnathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Schoefield.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Takes A Jibe At England After Series Loss, Highlights One Key Reason

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahman, Khaled Mahmud, Mohammed Sharif, ANM Mamun Ur Rashed, Nafees Iqbal, Abdur Razzak, Hannan Sarker, Javed Omar, Khaled Mashud, Rajin Saleh, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed, Alamgir Kabir.

Image source: Road Safety World Series Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.