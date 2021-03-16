Road Safety World Series England Legends Vs West Indies Legends Live Stream, Pitch Report

The England Legends will take on the West Indies Legends in the 16th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 16, 2021. Here are the England Legends vs West Indies Legends live stream details, how to watch England Legends vs West Indies Legends live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: England Legends vs West Indies Legends preview

After a dominating start to their Road Safety World Series 2021 campaign earlier this month, the England Legends have faltered in their last two games. Currently in 4th place on the Road Safety World Series points table with 12 points, England will have to win this game in order to go through to the semis and cannot depend on their poor net run rate of -1.470. They will be coming into this game on the back of consecutive losses against the South Africa and Sri Lanka Legends — both of who have already made it to the playoffs.

The West Indies Legends meanwhile, are in 5th place on the Road Safety World Series points table with just 8 points to their name. The team won their last game against the Bangladesh Legends and an earlier game — in the first half of the tournament — against the Australian Legends. Possessing an NRR far superior to that of England's, a win in this game will ensure the Windies a place in the semi-finals opposite the India Legends.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: England Legends vs West Indies Legends live stream details

The live telecast of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the England Legends vs West Indies Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For England Legends vs West Indies Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: England Legends vs West Indies Legends pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the way the series has progressed, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. The bowlers have had some good outings at this venue taking an average of 6 wickets in the last five matches and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around the 31°C mark with a 31% cloud cover and 40% humidity.

