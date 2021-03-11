Road Safety World Series England Vs South Africa Legends Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Info

The England Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in the 11th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 11, 2021. Here are the England vs South Africa live stream details, how to watch the Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: England vs South Africa preview

The newly-added England Legends are proving to be fierce competitors at the Road Safety World Series 2021. Led by the feisty

Kevin Pietersen, the side has won both of their matches at the series so far and look poised to keep their winning streak alive. The team defeated the Bangladesh Legends in their first match, restricting them to a mere 113 and chasing the total with 36 balls still remaining. They then went on to hand favourites and hosts India Legends their first defeat, winning by 6 runs. This puts the England legends at the third place on the Road Safety World Series points table with 8 points.

On the other hand, the South African Legends, under the captaincy of Jonty Rhodes, have not had the best run in this half of the tournament. The side started off their series with a win over the West Indies Legends last year but fell cheaply to the Sri Lankan Legends in the one game they have played this year. The SA Legends put up just 89 runs, going down by 9 wickets as Sri Lanka went to the top of the table with 16 points. They themselves are at the 4th place with 4 points on the Road Safety World Series points table.

Road Safety World Series live in India: England vs South Africa live streaming details

The England legends vs South Africa Legends live telecast will be available on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the England vs South Africa live stream on the Voot app and website. For England vs South Africa live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: England vs South Africa pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the way the series has progressed, we expect this match to be a high scoring one, especially if England bat first. The bowlers have had some good outings at this venue, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around the 30°C mark, with a little cloud cover and 37% humidity.

Image Credits: Road Safety World Series Twitter