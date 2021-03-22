Road Safety World Series Final: Sachin Tendulkar Remarkably Replicates THIS 2011 WC Record

Sachin Tendulkar, during his playing days, claimed all major batting records and was often hailed as one of the greatest players to have ever played the game by many. The player has been instrumental in helping the Indian cricket team register several momentous victories, including the ICC 2011 Cricket World Cup. The right-hander was the leading run-scorer for India during the marquee event, and he achieved a similar feat in the recently concluded Road Safety Series as well.

Sachin Tendulkar replicates significant 2011 World Cup record

The star batsman was in sensational form during 2011's edition of the 50-over World Cup. The opening batter made a strong impact with his bat. Tendulkar had a tendency to perform brilliantly in World Cups, and he did not let the fans down in the particular edition as well. The Mumbai-based cricketer amassed 482 runs from 9 matches.

The batting maestro emerges as the leading run-getter for India and was just being Tillakaratne Dilshan in the list of overall top run-scorers in the edition. It is worth mentioning that Tendulkar also was the only Indian to slam two centuries in the 2011 World Cup.

Sachin Tendulkar, with his sensational performances, helped India clinch the coveted World Cup trophy. India clashed with Sri Lanka in the ultimate contest of the tournament where the MS Dhoni-led side orchestrated a famous win to become the world champions. The two nations once again locked horns in a final of a competition as they met in the Road Safety World Series final on Sunday.

India Legends trumped Sri Lanka Legends to lift the trophy, and interestingly, Tendulkar with 233 runs to his name once again finished as the highest run-scorer for India in the tournament, whereas Tillakaratne Dilshan with 271 runs was the top-scorer across batsmen from all teams in the competition, just like the 2011 World Cup. But Dilshan yet again ended up on the losing side.

Road Safety World Series final: India Legends clinch the championship

Sri Lanka Legends won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday. India Legends posted an imposing total of 181 as Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan stitched together a fantastic 85-run partnership to shift the momentum of the contest. Yusuf Pathan remained unbeaten on 62, whereas Yuvraj Singh scored a quick-fire 60 from just 41 deliveries. Sri Lanka Legends fell short by 14 runs and the India Legends ultimately won the championship.

Sachin Tendulkar stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries, out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also includes his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

Image source: India Legends Instagram