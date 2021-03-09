Road Safety World Series India Legends Vs England Legends Live Stream And Other Details

The India Legends will take on the England Legends in the 9th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 9, 2021. Here are the India Legends vs England Legends live stream details, how to watch India Legends vs England Legends live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs England Legends preview

The India legends have dominated the series since it began in March 2020. Playing under Sachin Tendulkar and with an in-form Virender Sehwag opening for them, the Indian side has remained undefeated, with three wins in three games. This puts the team in first place on the table with 12 points. Having played just Bangladesh in this half of the tournament, the Indians will face a much bigger challenge in the form of the England Legends. A win in this match could ensure India a spot in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the newly added England Legends are proving to be fierce competitors at the Road Safety World Series 2021. In their sole game of the tournament so far, the team defeated the Bangladesh legends with a whopping 36 balls still remaining. After restricting Bangladesh to just 113, England skipper Kevin Pietersen came and put up a brilliant 42 off just 17 balls (7 fours and 1 six), along with Darren Maddy who remained 32* and Phil Mustard who made 27. England are at the third place now, with 4 points.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: India Legends vs England Legends live stream details

Each of the Road Safety World Series 2021 matches will be telecast live on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India Legends vs England Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For India Legends vs England Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs England Legends pitch report and weather forecast

While the last few games at this pitch have been low-scoring ones, with the firepower in the India and England teams, expect this match to touch at least the 130-140 mark. The bowlers have had an upper hand on the surface, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around the 30°C mark, with a little cloud cover and 37% humidity.

Image Credits: Road Safety World Series Twitter