Road Safety World Series India Vs South Africa Legends Live Stream, Pitch Report, Preview

The India Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in the 13th match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 13, 2021. Here are the India vs South Africa live stream details, how to watch India vs South Africa live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: India vs South Africa preview

As the Road Safety World Series 2021 nears its end, the India Legends will take on the South Africa Legends to keep their place in the playoffs. Playing their last group stage match of the tournament, the India Legends find themselves in first place on the Road Safety World Series points table with 16 points. Led by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the team has only lost one of their games so far — their last game against the England Legends. The India Legends were bested by Kevin Peitersen and his side by just 6 runs after they failed to chase England's total of 188. A win in this game should ensure the side a place in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, with three wins and one loss in the series, the South Africa Legends are in third place on the points table. Jonty Rhoades & co. had a tremendous start to the tournament when it began in March last year, winning back to back games against the West Indies and Australia Legends. While they did not have the best start to this season — going down for just 89 runs against the Sri Lanka Legends — the SA Legends came back with a strong win against the England Legends. With 12 points in their account, the team is more or less sure to make it to the playoffs.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: India vs South Africa live stream details

The live telecast of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs South Africa live stream on the Voot app and website. For India vs South Africa Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: India vs South Africa pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the way the series has progressed, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. The bowlers have had some good outings at this venue taking an average of 6 wickets in the last five matches and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around the 30°C mark, with a 46% cloud cover and 37% humidity.

