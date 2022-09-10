The Road Safety World Series 2022 is all set to kick off on Saturday in Kanpur, India. This is the second edition of the exciting tournament played between former international cricketers, which will feature eight teams in total. While defending champion India Legends and South Africa Legends play the opening game on Saturday, the tournament will also see Sri Lanka Legends, New Zealand Legends, England Legends, Bangladesh Legends, Australia Legends, and West Indies Legends competing for the title.

Having said that, here’s when and where to watch the match no. 1 of Road Safety World Series 2022 between India Legends and South Africa Legends live.

Where is the India Legends vs South Africa Legends match taking place?

Match no. 1 of Road Safety World Series 2022 between India Legends and South Africa Legends will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur, India.

When will the India Legends vs South Africa Legends match begin?

Match no. 1 of Road Safety World Series 2022 between India Legends and South Africa Legends is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 10.

How to watch the live telecast of India Legends vs South Africa Legends in India?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be live broadcast on Sports18, Ristey Cineplex, and Colors Cineplex Superhits.

How to watch live streaming of India Legends vs South Africa Legends in India?

The live streaming of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2022 match will be available on the Voot app.

Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Predicted Playing XIs

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha, Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar, Rahul Sharma

South Africa Legends: Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusner, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, T Tshabalala

Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Full Squads

India: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Suresh Raina and Rahul Sharma.

Jacques Rudolph, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk, Henry Davids, Jonty Rhodes (c), Lance Klusner, Johan Botha, Vernon Philander, Makhaya Ntini, T Tshabalala, Zander de Bruyn, L Norris Jones, J. Van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Eddie Leie