Road Safety World Series: Netizens Hail Team India's Win, Say 'Well Played Youngsters'

Quick links:
The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) which saw the participation of retired cricketers from as many as seven countries commenced with a bang on March 7. The T20 cricket competition was organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra to raise awareness about road safety. The series ended on March 21 with a spectacular victory for the Indian team.
The final match of the series, which kept the audience on the edge of their seat, was played between India legends and Sri Lanka legends. Led by ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar, India outsmarted Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka by 14 runs in the summit clash of the Master Series in Raipur. Within minutes of India’s victory, cricket fans flooded the social media with heartfelt messages, opinions, hilarious memes and a lot more.
Labelling him as a "Trophy collector," one user posted a photo of Yuvraj Singh with the trophy. Meanwhile, players from the team including Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, also grabbed the opportunity to express their joy. Meanwhile, another group of fans questioned the absence of the Australian team from the series. However, it was the feeling of victory for the Indian cricket fans that overwhelmed other emotions.
Congratulations Viru Paaji and the whole Legends team.What a final. Seeing you all playing it never felt like that you all left playing.Legends never Retire. No one can take away that.Seeing smile on Godji's face is the most precious ðŸ’–thing.March 21, 2021
Yuvraj Singh in his career has won:— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2021
- U19 World Cup.
- T20 World Cup.
- ODI World Cup.
- IPL trophy.
- Champions trophy.
- T10 League.
- Road Safety World Series.
• Yuvi, the trophy collector.
Once a legend always a legend..ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³#INDLvSLL @RSWorldSeries— Tofan Tarini (@im_Tofan) March 22, 2021
Congratulations #IndiaLegends for the winning first championship of the @Unacademy Road Safety World Series.ðŸ†ðŸ™ŒðŸ» ðŸŽ‰#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 pic.twitter.com/2REizd8cTU
Well played Youngsters ðŸ˜ðŸ’ðŸ¤¡— Ramesh kumarðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@thaar_boy_raman) March 22, 2021
One more trophyðŸ† congratulations #IndiaLegends
Wonderful effort from Pathan Brothers in Road Safety World Series finalðŸ‘ðŸ‘#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #IndiaLegends pic.twitter.com/3dIv0wqNEx
My dear Australia was included but due to covid restrictions in their country they not came.— Santosh (@Santoshsinghhh) March 22, 2021
And please don't talk about pakistan ðŸ¤£
What a playaaaaa Yuvraj singh.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 21, 2021
The day we will find player like u, no team can stop us from winning world cup again. Thank U Yuvraj Singh ðŸ™ðŸ»— Aniket Anant Patil (@aniket783) March 21, 2021
Playing again with you was amazing @sachin_rt paji and specially winning the finals feels really good ♥ï¸— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 22, 2021
Master Blaster of cricket Sachin..— Subash (@iamsubash888) March 21, 2021
Six Sixer King Yuvaraj...
Anytime Best strong Opener viru...
The little Brothers Yusuf And Irfan
This Team Always Champion... Can't say About Words...
Age is A just A Number... Once Again Proved With My lovable Indian Legends.#Indialegends pic.twitter.com/9CVueJt9S8
Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in the Road Safety World Series final, as well as, the rest of the competition by bringing back the vintage Yuvraj to fans. The dynamic all-rounder was in sensational form as he put on an exhilarating batting display in the whole tournament. Yuvraj carried his staggering form in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday as he smashed 60 runs off 40 balls including four boundaries and as many sixes, a knock which proved to be instrumental in India Legends' title win.
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.