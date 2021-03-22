Last Updated:

Road Safety World Series: Netizens Hail Team India's Win, Say 'Well Played Youngsters'

The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) which saw the participation of retired cricketers from as many as seven countries commenced with a bang on March 7.

Road Safety World Series: Netizens pour congratulatory messages for team India

The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) which saw the participation of retired cricketers from as many as seven countries commenced with a bang on March 7. The T20 cricket competition was organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra to raise awareness about road safety. The series ended on March 21 with a spectacular victory for the Indian team. 

The final match of the series, which kept the audience on the edge of their seat, was played between India legends and Sri Lanka legends. Led by ace batsman  Sachin Tendulkar, India outsmarted Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka by 14 runs in the summit clash of the Master Series in Raipur. Within minutes of India’s victory, cricket fans flooded the social media with heartfelt messages, opinions, hilarious memes and a lot more.

Labelling him as a "Trophy collector," one user posted a photo of Yuvraj Singh with the trophy. Meanwhile, players from the team including Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, also grabbed the opportunity to express their joy. Meanwhile, another group of fans questioned the absence of the Australian team from the series. However, it was the feeling of victory for the Indian cricket fans that overwhelmed other emotions. 

Yuvraj Singh makes fans nostalgic

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in the Road Safety World Series final, as well as, the rest of the competition by bringing back the vintage Yuvraj to fans. The dynamic all-rounder was in sensational form as he put on an exhilarating batting display in the whole tournament. Yuvraj carried his staggering form in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday as he smashed 60 runs off 40 balls including four boundaries and as many sixes, a knock which proved to be instrumental in India Legends' title win.

