Road Safety World Series: Netizens Hail Team India's Win, Say 'Well Played Youngsters'

The Road Safety World Series (RSWS) which saw the participation of retired cricketers from as many as seven countries commenced with a bang on March 7. The T20 cricket competition was organised by the Road Safety Cell of Maharashtra to raise awareness about road safety. The series ended on March 21 with a spectacular victory for the Indian team.

The final match of the series, which kept the audience on the edge of their seat, was played between India legends and Sri Lanka legends. Led by ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar, India outsmarted Tillakaratne Dilshan’s Sri Lanka by 14 runs in the summit clash of the Master Series in Raipur. Within minutes of India’s victory, cricket fans flooded the social media with heartfelt messages, opinions, hilarious memes and a lot more.

Labelling him as a "Trophy collector," one user posted a photo of Yuvraj Singh with the trophy. Meanwhile, players from the team including Mohammad Kaif, Irfan Pathan, also grabbed the opportunity to express their joy. Meanwhile, another group of fans questioned the absence of the Australian team from the series. However, it was the feeling of victory for the Indian cricket fans that overwhelmed other emotions.

Yuvraj Singh in his career has won:



- U19 World Cup.

- T20 World Cup.

- ODI World Cup.

- IPL trophy.

- Champions trophy.

- T10 League.

- Road Safety World Series.



• Yuvi, the trophy collector. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 22, 2021

Well played Youngsters ðŸ˜ðŸ’ðŸ¤¡

One more trophyðŸ† congratulations #IndiaLegends

Wonderful effort from Pathan Brothers in Road Safety World Series finalðŸ‘ðŸ‘#RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #IndiaLegends pic.twitter.com/3dIv0wqNEx — Ramesh kumarðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@thaar_boy_raman) March 22, 2021

My dear Australia was included but due to covid restrictions in their country they not came.



And please don't talk about pakistan ðŸ¤£ — Santosh (@Santoshsinghhh) March 22, 2021

What a playaaaaa Yuvraj singh. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 21, 2021

The day we will find player like u, no team can stop us from winning world cup again. Thank U Yuvraj Singh ðŸ™ðŸ» — Aniket Anant Patil (@aniket783) March 21, 2021

Playing again with you was amazing @sachin_rt paji and specially winning the finals feels really good — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) March 22, 2021

Master Blaster of cricket Sachin..

Six Sixer King Yuvaraj...

Anytime Best strong Opener viru...

The little Brothers Yusuf And Irfan

This Team Always Champion... Can't say About Words...

Age is A just A Number... Once Again Proved With My lovable Indian Legends.#Indialegends pic.twitter.com/9CVueJt9S8 — Subash (@iamsubash888) March 21, 2021

Yuvraj Singh makes fans nostalgic

Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in the Road Safety World Series final, as well as, the rest of the competition by bringing back the vintage Yuvraj to fans. The dynamic all-rounder was in sensational form as he put on an exhilarating batting display in the whole tournament. Yuvraj carried his staggering form in the Road Safety World Series final against Sri Lanka on Sunday as he smashed 60 runs off 40 balls including four boundaries and as many sixes, a knock which proved to be instrumental in India Legends' title win.

