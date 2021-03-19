Road Safety World Series SF 2 Sri Lanka Vs South Africa Legends Live Stream, Pitch Report

The Sri Lanka Legends will take on the South Africa Legends in the 2nd semi-final match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 19, 2021. Here are the Sri Lanka vs South Africa live stream details, how to watch Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends preview

Following a last-minute controversial change in policy prioritising head-to-head clashes over net run rate and points, the Sri Lanka Legends ended the group stages of the Road Safety World Series in second place behind the India Legends. Of the six games they have played in the series so far, the Sri Lanka Legends have lost just one — to the India Legends — giving them a definite advantage coming into this game. The team's last match against the South Africa Legends ended in a thumping win that saw them restrict SA to just 89 runs.

On the other hand, the South Africa Legends have ended their group stage campaign at the Road Safety World Series as the third-placed team in the table. They have won four and lost two of their games, against India and Sri Lanka so far, making this —and the final, if they qualify — repeats of the two defeats that the South Africa Legends will want to avenge this time around. The winner of this semi-final match will face off with the India Legends in the final on March 21.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: Sri Lanka vs South Africa live stream details

The live telecast of the Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the Sri Lanka Legends vs South Africa Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. Sri Lanka vs South Africa live scores and updates can be found on the social media accounts and website of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: Sri Lanka vs South Africa Legends pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the way the series has progressed, we expect this match to be a high scoring one, with the 1st innings total going into the 170-180 region. Considering the quality of the bowlers on both sides, however, and the bowing friendly pitch, it will be hard to determine what actually happens in the game. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around 30°C with a 45% cloud cover and 40% humidity.

Image Credits: Road Safety World Series Twitter