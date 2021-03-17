Road Safety World Series SF India Legends Vs West Indies Legends Live Stream, Pitch Report

The India Legends will take on the West Indies Legends in the 1st semi-final match of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 17, 2021. Here are the India Legends vs West Indies Legends live streaming details, how to watch Road Safety World Series 2021 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends preview

Following a last-minute, controversial change in policy prioritizing head-to-head clashes over net run rate and points, the India Legends ended the group stages as the table-toppers above the Sri Lanka Legends. Under the captaincy of Sachin Tendulkar and with the rest of the squad in such great shape, the team has only lost one of their games so far. The India Legends were bested by Kevin Pietersen and his England Legends side by 6 runs after they failed to chase England's total of 188. However, a win over South Africa in their last game means that India have made it to the semis and will play for West Indies for a shot at the final.

In 5th place going into their last group stage game, the West Indies Legends pulled off a gutsy win over the England Legends to make it to the semi-finals. With both teams ending the league with 12 points after the Windies' win, the team that won the head to head clash - West Indies - made it to the 4th spot. Having lost their group stage game to India, Brian Lara and co. will have their work cut out for them if they want to make it to the final.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: India Legends vs West Indies Legends live stream details

The live telecast of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India Legends vs West Indies Legends live stream on the Voot app and website. For India Legends vs West Indies Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: India Legends vs West Indies Legends pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the way the series has progressed, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. The bowlers have had some good outings at this venue so far, and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well. AccuWeather predicts a warm evening in store for this match. The temperature will hover around 31°C with a 31% cloud cover and 31% humidity.

Image Credits: Road Safety World Series Twitter