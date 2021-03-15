Road Safety World Series South Africa Vs Bangladesh Legends Live Stream And Other Details

In the 15th match of the ongoing Road Safety World Series 2021, South Africa Legends will take on the Bangladesh Legends. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST from the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on March 15, 2021. Here are the South Africa vs Bangladesh live stream details, how to watch South Africa vs Bangladesh live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Road Safety World Series: South Africa vs Bangladesh preview

Heading into their last group stage games, the South Africa Legends will hope to win the contest as they eye a spot in the semi-finals while the Bangladesh Legends will play for pride. As per the Road Safety World Series points table, the South African Legends are at the third place with 12 points. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Legends are at the sixth place with four points, with their solitary win coming as a result of a forfeit by the Australian Legends.

South Africa Legends come into this game on the back of a brutal defeat by the India Legends. Yuvraj Singh not only decimated the South African bowling attack as he hit 52 runs off 22 balls but also picked up two wickets to ensure that the Proteas could not fight back. Despite losing their last game, South Africa Legends will head into this game with confidence as their only defeats in the competition have come against the sides which are currently first and second on the Road Safety World Series points table.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Legends have had a disappointing season so far as they have failed to record a victory. After suffering embarrassing defeats against the India Legends and the England Legends in their first two matches, they also lost to the Sri Lanka and West Indies Legends in their next games. With a spot in the semi-finals no longer a possibility, the Bangladesh Legends will hope to redeem themselves with a victory in their last game.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: South Africa vs Bangladesh live stream details

The Road Safety World Series 2021 live telecast of the South Africa Legends vs Bangladesh Legends encounter will be available on Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch South Africa vs Bangladesh live stream on the Voot app and website. For South Africa vs Bangladesh Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series: Pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch in Raipur has been fairly decent for batting as most of the matches in this series have been high scoring. With the bowlers having struggled in most games, we expect the side winning the toss to field first. As per AccuWeather's forecast, the temperature will be around 30°C with humidity close to 30%.