Road Safety World Series Sri Lanka Vs England Legends Live Stream, Pitch Report, Preview

The Road Safety World Series 2021 is all set to continue with Match No. 14 on Sunday, March 14 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The upcoming match will see the Sri Lanka Legends taking on the England Legends. Their 20-over affair is slated to commence from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the Sri Lanka vs England live stream details, how to watch Sri Lanka vs England live in India and where to catch Sri Lanka vs England Legends live scores.

Road Safety World Series 2021 update

Road Safety World Series points table and tournament preview

The Road Safety World Series 2021 is the first edition of the tournament. It launched on March 7, 2020. However, after just four matches, the season was postponed by another year due to the coronavirus crisis. A total of 16 league matches will be played in the season followed by two semi-finals and a final on March 21.

As per the Road Safety World Series points table, the Sri Lanka Legends are currently placed at the top with four wins out of their five fixtures so far. Meanwhile, the England Legends are placed fourth in the seven-team event with two wins out of their three games. India and South Africa occupy the second and third spots respectively. West Indies, Australia and Bangladesh are placed at No. 5, 6, 7 respectively to cap-off the table.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: Sri Lanka vs England live stream details

The Sri Lanka vs England live stream will be available on the Colors Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the Road Safety World Series 2021 live action on the Voot app and website. For Sri Lanka vs England Legends live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the tournament.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: Weather prediction ahead of Sri Lanka vs England

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 31 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

Road Safety World Series 2021 live: Sri Lanka vs England pitch report

Going by the way the series has progressed, we expect this match to be a high scoring one. The bowlers have had some good outings at this venue taking an average of 6 wickets in the last five matches and the same trend is likely to continue in the upcoming contests as well.

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends squads

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends: Sri Lanka Legends squad

Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chamara Silva, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Thilan Thushara, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedera, Chinthaka Jayasinghe and Ajantha Mendis.

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends: England Legends squad

Phil Mustard (wk), Kevin Pietersen (c), Darren Maddy, Usman Afzaal, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Jim Troughton, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Gavin Hamilton, Matthew Hoggard, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott and James Tindall.

Image source: Road Safety World Series Twitter