Robin Uthappa Explains Reason Behind Rishabh Pant's Struggles; 'Being In Bubble Saps You'

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa said that the prime reason behind Rishabh Pant's wavering form was fatigue and that the player rightfully needs a break from the game.

Speaking on EspnCricinfo, Uthappa said that Rishabh Pant needs some rest to refresh himself after spening months inside a bio-bubble. Uthappa opined that it would help Pant regain his form as playing long durations in bio-bubbles can take a toll on a player's mental health, hampering their performances.

"Rishabh (Pant) has been on the road with the Indian team for a couple of years non-stop. He has made himself available to play anything and everything without complaining. To be constantly in a bubble saps you. I am certain that also has an implication on the way he performs on the field. Maybe lack of clarity or mental fatigue, it could be just that as well. He is a high-class player and it’s a matter of time before he comes back and hits the ball the way we know he can. I think he deserves a bit of a break to just switch off from cricket," Robin Uthappa said.

Rishabh Pant has been rested for the India vs New Zealand tour after spending months on the trot playing for the national team as well as in the IPL. Pant was hoping to come back stronger during the team's tour to South Africa later next month.

If Pant does not perform consistently, he could end up being replaced

Meanwhile, former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori feels that if Rishabh Pant continues to perform inconsistency, he might soon end up being dropped and replaced. "I will be surprised if they (team management) don’t talk long and hard about what they expect from him. But, the onus is on Pant to find that right tempo. The reality is, if he doesn’t, they can look elsewhere. They have Ishan Kishan and KL (Rahul) can keep wickets as well in T20. They will give Pant the opportunity to find his rhythm, knowing that they can change pretty quickly as well," Vettori was quoted as saying.

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test is scheduled to start on Thursday, November 25, onwards at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur.

Image: AP