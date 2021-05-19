Robin Uthappa Has Special Request For Anand Mahindra, Businessman Has Empathic Response

Considering the increasing popularity of electric vehicles in India, Mahindra plans to expand its EV products in the coming years. There has been a significant buzz around the launch of their upcoming EV cars as their MESMA 350 platform promises to make EV cars affordable for buyers, which could be a game-changer in the highly price-sensitive Indian car market. Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa also seems to be thrilled about the prospect of Mahindra launching multiple EVs in the coming years. The right-hander came up with a special request for Mahindra and Mahindra's chairman Anand Mahindra as plans to shift to EVs.

Robin Uthappa's special request for the Mahindra group's honcho

Taking to his Twitter account, the veteran batsman asked Anand Mahindra the launch date of Mahindra's MESMA 350 platform. Uthappa also mentioned that he was willing to make the shift from petrol and diesel cars to electric vehicles. The right-hander also suggested that as the cricketing action is at standstill in India, he has a lot of time by his side. Anand Mahindra was quick to respond to the dynamic batter's query on the micro-blogging site.

The 66-year-old stated that the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has had an impact on the company's technology developments, which is why there could be a slight delay in the launches of their upcoming electronic vehicles. He also affirmed that Mahindra Electric's MD and CEO Mahesh Babu will connect with the cricketer regarding the matter. Uthappa thanked him for his response and opined that the move will be a huge step in making India contribute to a greener environment.

@robbieuthappa Happy to note your interest in our made in India MESMA 350! Unfortunately, with COVID playing a spoilsport, not only with IPL but also with some of our tech developments, you will have to wait a bit to get your hands on it. @Maheshsbabu will stay in touch! — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 18, 2021

Robin Uthappa net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, the Robin Uthappa net worth is estimated to be INR 81 crore as of 2021. His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes the salary he receives from the Kerala Cricket Association for playing domestic cricket for Kerala.

The seasoned campaigner has featured in the Indian Premier League since its inaugural edition. He has pocketed INR 782,767,000 so far from his participation in the league. Uthappa currently is a part of the Chennai Super Kings side and he takes home a paycheck of INR 3 crore for representing the MS Dhoni-led side in the cash-rich league.

Robin Uthappa house: Robin Uthappa family and more on personal life

Robin Uthappa was born on November 11, 1985, in the Kodagu district of Karnataka. According to celebritycontactdetails.com, Uthappa continues to reside in Kodagu with his wife Sheetal Gautham, whom he married in March 2016. The couple has a son together.

IPL news

The latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely after the completion of 29 matches as franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) reported a breach in the bio-bubble. The season of the flagship T20 competition was marred with a number of controversies this year as many fans had expressed their apprehensions regarding the organisation of such a grand tournament amid the COVID-19 health crisis in India. Players testing positive for the deadly virus in the bio-bubble proved to be the final nail in the coffin for the IPL 2021.

