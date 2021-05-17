Robin Uthappa Names Ex-Indian Batsman Who Sledged Australians The Most In 2007

Whenever the two cricketing giants India and Australia meet on the cricketing field, it often is considered a marquee event, considering the tremendous following the sport enjoys in the two nations. Intense battles are a common sight in India-Australia clashes as the Aussies are known to resort to psychological warfare to get under the opposition’s skin. India’s Robin Uthappa recently revealed how there were only a handful of Indian cricketers who would give it back to the Australians with verbal volleys of their own.

Robin Uthappa reveals Indian players who gave it back to the Aussies

Robin Uthappa was an integral part of India’s white-ball line-up during the late 2000s. The dynamic batter often entertained fans with his stunning ‘walking shot’. The player has on several occasions admitted to taking inspiration from Matthew Hayden for the particular stroke. While Uthappa picked up the shot from the swashbuckling Australian batsman, he recently recalled how he had sledged Hayden in a limited-overs fixture in 2007. While speaking on stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant's YouTube podcast ‘Wake Up With Sorabh’, the right-hander gave fans a glimpse of how things tend to heat up when the two teams square off.

Talking about one such incident, the 35-year-old revealed how Australians would resort to sledging against the Indian team. He pointed out that during that time, apart from Zaheer Khan and a bunch of fast bowlers, nobody from the Indian side would retaliate against Australia's tactics. However, the player revealed how on one occasion he decided to give it back to the likes of Andrew Symonds, Mitchell Johnson, Brad Haddin and Matthew Hayden.

Gautam Gambhir, who is known to be a feisty character on the field, was also one of the Indian players who did not take Australia's tactics too kindly. Uthappa pointed out that in the particular fixture, it was Gautam Gambhir who did not back down after being sledged. India and Australia had a number of memorable encounters in 2007. The two teams locked horns in the all-important semi-final of the World T20. Moreover, Australia in the same year, toured India for a one-off T20I, which was followed by a seven-match ODI series.

It is worth mentioning that things started to heat up between the two teams during the inaugural edition of the World T20. Fireworks were guaranteed as the two sides looked to advance to the final of the competition. India trumped their rivals in the crucial contest to join Pakistan in the final, and it was S Sreesanth who shifted the momentum of the game by dismissing in-form Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist. The fast bowler also gave them a send-off after claiming their wickets. Moreover, he was notorious for his over the top antics against the Aussies.

S Sreesanth return

The speedster returned to the field in 2020 after being away for more than 7 years due to the ban. The 37-year-old pacer decided to return to competitive cricket with a T20 league organized by the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). He was also named in the Kerela squad for the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Robin Uthappa in IPL 2021

The IPL veteran was a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The seasoned campaigner did not find a place in the team's playing eleven in their first seven appearances. The flagship T20 competition was postponed with immediate effect after a number of franchises, including CSK reported a bio-bubble breach.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

