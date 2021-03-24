Robin Uthappa Opens Up On MS Dhoni's Role For His Inclusion In The CSK Set-up For IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings' newest recruit Robin Uthappa has revealed how he was brought in the team set-up ahead of the upcoming IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9. The Chennai-based franchise has acquired the services of the veteran wicket-keeper batsman for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League for a sum of INR 3 crores after he was released by the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals.

Meanwhile' 'Robbie' has made it clear his CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni had told him that it wasn't his idea to bring him on board but was a collective effort from the management and CEO of the franchise.

'It was actually the decision of the leadership': Robin Uthappa

“He (MS Dhoni) in fact, called me. He said, ‘I want you to know that I didn’t make the decision about you coming in here. It was actually the decision of the leadership group, which involved the coaches and the CEO. He also said and that is what I love about him. I didn’t want anyone to think that I was the one picking you. I wanted you to get into the team with your own ability and with your own skill. And when it came to me, I said, please ask everybody else in making the decision about you. Because anyone might feel ‘because MS is there, Robin got here’,” said Uthappa while speaking to ESPNCricinfo. READ | MS Dhoni and co.'s date for landing in Mumbai and place of stay revealed by CSK CEO

'I truly appreciate that': Robin Uthappa

At the same time, the Karnataka cricketer also heaped praise on his former Indian skipper and team-mate for being honest about his inclusion in the CSK set-up.

“It is amazing, right, when there is that level of honesty. I truly appreciate that. For me, I know that I have gotten there by my own skill, by my own credibility. That is what I love about MS. You want to play for a leader like that, who gives you that confidence that, ‘Hey, you have come in here by your own credibility. I’ve done nothing’,” the 2007 T20 World Cup winner added.

CSK in IPL 2021

The MS Dhoni-led side will kickstart their campaign against last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10. Meanwhile, CSK will be hoping to go all the way in the 2021 season. The 'Yellow Army' had a forgettable outing in the previous edition as they were the first team to be eliminated from the competition and at the same time, it was also the first time that the Chennai-based franchise did not make it to the playoffs of the marquee tournament since its inception in 2008.

