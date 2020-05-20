Robin Uthappa Opens Up About Big Mistake That Made Him Fail In Establishing India Career

Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa last played an international match in 2015. Despite made his India debut in 2006, the right-handed batsman has played only 46 ODIs and 13 T20Is so far. He played the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup in West Indies as well as the T20 World Cup in South Africa later that year which India won.

Robin Uthappa's international career never really took off but he has been a veteran as far as IPL is concerned. He has scored 3,380 runs in the cash-rich league with the majority of his runs coming during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rajasthan Royals star Robin Uthappa reveals the reason behind his India career not taking off

Now, Robin Uthappa has made a huge revelation about his technique. Robin Uthappa revealed that interfering with his batting technique and trying to change it at the age of 25 to fulfill his ambitions of playing Test cricket led to his downfall. Robin Uthappa, who is 34 now, last played for India in 2015 in Zimbabwe. However, he is best known for his brilliant knock during a run-chase against England at The Oval in an ODI in 2007, which helped India level the series.

While speaking in a podcast session of Rajasthan Royals, Robin Uthappa said that his biggest goal was to play Test cricket for India. He added that if he had pursued that at 20-21, he would've probably played Test cricket by this time. Robin Uthappa also said that he didn't want to have any regrets at the end of his career and wanted to be sure that he brought the best out of himself.

Robin Uthappa further said that at the age of 25, he decided to alter his batting technique under Pravin Amre and become a more technically better batsman who could be there for long and bat for long hours and be more consistent.

Robin Uthappa termed this as the reason which made him let go of some of his batting aggression in the process. Robin Uthappa mentioned that he thought to play Test cricket for India and for that, he needed to alter his technique. He added that in hindsight, he thinks he may have pursued the goal at the wrong time at the age of 25.

IMAGE COURTESY: RAJASTHAN ROYALS TWITTER