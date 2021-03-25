Robin Uthappa Reveals Desire To Break One Huge, All-time Virat Kohli Record In IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings' latest recruit Robin Uthappa, who was traded from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2021 auction, has revealed one massive record that is currently held by Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. The Men in Yellow acquired the services of the veteran wicket-keeper batsman for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League for a sum of â‚¹3 crores. This was after he was released by the inaugural edition's winners Rajasthan Royals.

Robin Uthappa IPL 2021: CSK star aiming to score 1000 runs in an IPL season

Recently, during a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Robin Uthappa spoke in length about his IPL career so far and the upcoming stint with the CSK team 2021. During the chat, Uthappa was asked about one record that he would like to break in the IPL. The Karnataka-born cricketer revealed that he wants to be the first player to score 1000 runs in an IPL season.

Currently, the record of scoring most runs in a single season of the IPL is held by Virat Kohli. The Indian captain had scored an astonishing 973 runs in 16 matches at a scintillating average of 81.08 and an explosive strike-rate of 152.03, thus falling short of the 1000-run mark by just 27 runs.

Speaking about scoring 1000 runs and breaking Kohli's record, Uthappa stated that one of the things he consciously does as a human being is to try to push himself outside of his comfort zone so that he can experience growth. Uthappa reckoned that it is the one thing that drives him in life as a person. The right-hander reiterated that he is really looking forward to scoring 1000 runs in a single IPL season.

IPL 2021: Uthappa reveals what makes CSK team 2021 so successful

During the same conversation, Uthappa opined that the reason why teams like CSK or Mumbai Indians are so successful is because of the kind of consistency that they have in their players. He added that they build a sense of security in the group and the players know that they are going to play at least six or seven games before a change. The 35-year old reckoned that something has to go drastically wrong for there to be a change, however, he lauded CSK and MI for giving a player at least five games before there's a change in the side.

According to Uthappa, when a team does that, players will do anything for the team because they are not focusing on their own performance, they are focusing on trying to win games for the team. Citing the example of CSK, Uthappa reiterated that even in a poor season like last year, the Men in Yellow didn't make a change in the first four or five games.

Uthappa gave the example of Shane Watson saying that in the 2019 season, the Australian just didn't get runs for 14 games but in the knockouts, he got a hundred and played an important role in them winning the 2018 IPL title. According to the cricketer, the faith in their players is what epitomises a team like CSK. Uthappa is likely to play as an opener himself for the CSK team 2021 under MS Dhoni.

SOURCE: ROBIN UTHAPPA INSTAGRAM/ AP