Robin Uthappa Reveals MS Dhoni's Masterstroke To Dismiss Ricky Ponting At His Peak

During the IPL 2021 season, former Indian cricketer, Robin Uthappa got a chance to play for the Chennai Super Kings team alongside captain MS Dhoni under whom he had also played during the early days of his India career. After the IPL suspension, the CSK team member has recently revealed an interesting incident while talking about the brilliant on-field tactics of MS Dhoni as an Indian captain. Robin Uthappa talked about how the CSK captain had used him to sledge some of the senior Australian players like the current Delhi Capitals head coach, Ricky Ponting.

Robin Uthappa reveals MS Dhoni's tactics on the field

Speaking on the YouTube show 'Wake Up With Sorabh' by stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant, Robin Uthappa recalled the only T20I that took place between India and Australia in 2007. The former Indian cricketer recalled how the India team was at it during the T20I match against Australia. He narrated MS Dhoni’s way of sledging some of the senior Australian players during the match by putting him in charge.

Going further with the interview, Uthappa said that he was made to stand at silly point for the sole purpose of sledging the Australian players, particularly the Delhi Capitals head coach, Ricky Ponting who was in his prime at that point of time. He also said that it was great fun to implement such tactics by 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni. During the only T20I between India and Australia, Ricky Ponting was the highest run scorer after getting 76 runs from 53 balls.

MS Dhoni's success as the Indian captain

MS Dhoni’s calm and composed nature followed by his presence of mind on the field became evident in Robin Uthappa’s interview. The Indian cricket team won all 3 ICC trophies under his captaincy, which included the 2007 T20 World Cup, the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champion’s Trophy. Although Robin Uthappa did not play a match in the IPL 2021 season, he has definitely cherished his time with the CSK team while being under his former Indian captain.

MS Dhoni stats in T20 internationals

During the IPL 2021, the Chennai Super Kings team led by MS Dhoni, found its original form and before the IPL 2021 was suspended, the CSK team ended up in the 2nd spot on the points table. The Chennai Super Kings won 5 out of their 7 matches which got them 10 points in the league. The MS Dhoni stats in T20 cricket speak volumes about his career. The former Indian captain has played 98 T20Is while scoring 617 runs with an average of 37.6. It was under his captaincy that India lifted the 2007 T20 World Cup.

