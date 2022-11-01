T20 cricket is all about witnessing a great contest between bat and ball. While batsmen try and attack bowlers in search of some quick runs, the bowlers over the years have found ways to outsmart the batsmen in search of wickets. Besides bowling and batting, the captains have also come up with innovative fielding placing to try and break partnerships. Back in the 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir surprised everyone with an attacking 'Test' like field placement for MS Dhoni who back them played for now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG).

Robin Uthappa reveals why Gautam Gambhir set up test match field for MS Dhoni

During the IPL 2016 match between KKR and RPSG, Gambhir decided to use two slips, a short leg, and a silly point to keep MS Dhoni quiet. The mover certainly worked with Dhoni unable to score runs thanks to some good bowling efforts from Sunil Narine and Piyush Chawla. MS Dhoni had a forgettable outing as he managed just 8 off 22 deliveries.

Speaking of Gautam Gambhir's surprising field setting, former KKR player Robin Uthappa revealed that the tactic was used to put a little bit more pressure on MS Dhoni. Speaking on Open mic, Robin Uthappa said, "That question is better directed at Gautam Gambhir than me. I was just a wicketkeeper at that point of time. It was just to put a little bit more pressure on MS Dhoni. I think initially when he comes in to bat just to force him to play big shot."

He added, "I think it was in and out kind of field where you had a lot of fielders very close to bat. Piyush Chawla was bowling. Piyush is one of the best leg spinners to have played IPL. His record states as much as he can be a deceptive bowler. Everyone knows when MS Dhoni comes into bat to the spinners he can be a little tentative. So I think Gautam wanted to take advantage of that."

Gautam Gambhir's stint with KKR

With KKR looking for it's first trophy the management decided to rope in Gautam Gambhir and handed over the reigns of the team. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as KKR under Gambhir's captaincy won two Indian Premier League titles. KKR became the IPL champions for the first time in 2012 by defeating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final. They repeated the feat in the 2014 edition of the cash-rich tournament, where they beat Kings XI Punjab in the final. To date, Gambhir remains the side's leading run-scorer and the most successful captain.