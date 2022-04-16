Robin Uthappa Reveals Worrying Detail About New Aussie Coach McDonald's Terrible RR Stint

Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Robin Uthappa has revealed a worrying detail about new Australian head coach Andrew McDonald in a conversation with Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner R Ashwin on the latter's official YouTube channel. McDonald had a disastrous tenure in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he was coaching RR as they finished last that season.

Robin Uthappa reveals worrying detail about McDonald's RR stint

While speaking to R Ashwin, Robin Uthappa said, "RR is a good franchise. I felt the person who was coaching that side at that time when I was there was not seeing the whole picture as he should have seen it. He was not making the right decisions. Andrew McDonald was the head coach at that time. I felt like it should be more Indian-centric and they moved in that direction, which was great. I am so glad Sanju has become the captain. You need an Indian captain."

Considering McDonald's history with RR as the head coach, Australia have taken a risky decision by appointing him as the new coach for the national side. The 40-year-old is expected to learn from his experience in the IPL and be more inclusive in his decision-making by encouraging others to provide their opinions about how the team must perform.

Andrew McDonald looking forward to coaching Australia

On accepting the head coach position, Andrew McDonald told reporters, "It's an exciting opportunity, exciting role, and I am really happy, happy and grateful." Soon after the 40-year old was appointed as Australia's head coach, white-ball captain Aaron Finch backed the decision as he told reporters, "He never seems to get flustered by any situation or result -- it's all about the process and making sure your preparation and attention to detail is 100 percent."

Andrew McDonald will replace Justin Langer

Andrew McDonald will replace Justin Langer, who stepped down as Australia's head coach in February following a long and careful decision by Cricket Australia. Several former cricketers criticized Pat Cummins and his teammates for being responsible for Langer's departure. Reports claimed that Langer's touch coaching approach resulted in a strained relationship between the players and the coach, thereby forcing the former to resign.