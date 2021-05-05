Robin Uthappa Ties Up With Top Insurance Brand To Promote Mental Health: WATCH

India's cricket star Robin Uthappa's career has been filled with a number of ups and downs. Despite being neglected by national selectors, the right-handed batsman has continued to come up with inspiring performances in the Indian Premier League as well as domestic cricket. However, being a professional sportsperson is a challenging task, and it surely takes a toll on an athlete's mind as well apart from his body. The veteran batter recently spoke at length about the importance of mental health after tying up with Insurance brand Future Generali.

Robin Uthappa admits having battled mental health issues in his career

The 35-year-old cricketer became a household name in the country soon after his international debut in 2006. The swashbuckling batsman wooed fans with his elegant strokeplay. However, he struggled to retain his place in the national side because of inconsistent performances and his spot was grabbed by younger campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Robin Uthappa's appearances in the Indian side soon became sporadic. Despite not being a regular feature in the national side, the dynamic batter was hailed as a top attraction in the Indian Premier League. His tryst with mental health began somewhere around the second season of the cash-rich league. In a video uploaded by Future Generali on their YouTube channel, Uthappa gave fans a glimpse of what he was going through when he was transferred from the Mumbai Indians to the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The seasoned campaigner revealed that he did not know how to shift loyalties and he was very passionate for the Mumbai Indians side, for whom he played the inaugural season. He even admitted to sitting on his hotel room window with his feet dangling outside from the 21st floor as he pondered about the ongoing developments. Uthappa revealed that soon his mother also noticed that his mental health, which is when he finally sought professional help. Moreover, he also admitted to having suicidal thoughts during the rough phase.

IPL latest news: Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

The 'IPL 2021 suspended' news took the internet by storm as fans were left wondering "Is IPL 2021 cancelled?" To answer the query, no, the tournament has not been called off but has been suspended for the time being. While speaking to Republic World, a top BCCI official said that the IPL 2021 has been suspended and not cancelled. He added that the IPL 2021 resumption date will be decided next week. The official also assured that all the IPL 2021 matches will be rescheduled once they get clearance for shifting the entire tournament to Mumbai.

IPL 2021 suspended with immediate effect

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect.



Details - https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

IPL latest news: Michael Hussey Covid update

A senior official of CSK recently revealed that the test report of Michael Hussey came positive after which they sent it for re-test. Australian cricket writer, Peter Lalor has given an update on the Michael Hussey Covid situation. Lalor took to Twitter to inform fans that Hussey will be in isolation for 10 days.

Michael Hussey in isolation for 10 days, flu symptoms but Covid positive. He will be left behind when the others fly out and supported by franchise. — Peter Lalor (@plalor) May 5, 2021

Image source: Robin Uthappa Instagram