Robin Uthappa Wants THIS Youngster To Bat At No. 5 Position For India In Upcoming T20Is

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa believes that all-rounder Deepak Hooda should bat at the number five position in T20Is for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Uthappa, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said Hooda has time and again proved his ability to be effective with both the bat and the ball. Uthappa highlighted how Hooda picked a wicket against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup after being handed an opportunity with the ball.

Uthappa said the number five position in the Indian lineup is currently between Hooda and Rishabh Pant. However, Uthappa picked Hooda ahead of Pant because of the former's ability to bowl. Uthappa said Hooda is presently in great form and that the Indian team think-tank should make the most out of it.

"I would say that the No.5 position is between Rishabh and Hooda. The only thing is, Hooda is batting better at the moment and he can offer you something with the ball like he did against Afghanistan. It took him one ball to show he can contribute with the ball. Uska acha time chal raha hain (He is going through a good patch), you know, make the most of it," Uthappa told ESPNcricinfo.

Hooda in 2022 Asia Cup

Hooda played three matches for India at the 2022 Asia Cup. Hooda failed to perform well with the bat, having scored just 19 runs in two innings. With the ball, Hooda got just one opportunity during a game against Afghanistan, where he picked one wicket for three runs. The 27-year-old, however, has been in great form in the shortest format of the game as he recently scored a century for India in a T20I match against Ireland.

India have not yet announced their squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Given the opportunities he has received in the recent past, Hooda is likely to be included in the World Cup squad. The marquee ICC event is scheduled to be held in October-November in Australia.

