Robin Uthappa's Wife Has Special Request For Suresh Raina, Fans Adore CSK Star Southpaw

With IPL 2021 postponed, cricketers featuring in the tournament have left for their homes. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting mainstay, Suresh Raina has also reached his home in Ghaziabad after the IPL 2021 was suspended with immediate effect as several players across franchises tested positive for COVID-19. However, Raina is trying his best to be in good spirits.

Suresh Raina, who is pretty active on the field, is also quite dynamic off it. On Thursday, Raina showed his cooking skills as he cooked for his family, the video of which was uploaded by the cricketer himself on Instagram. In the video, the southpaw is seen making 'Kadhi' and in the caption, he went on to reveal that it was his sister's secret recipe. Raina also urged his fans to be safe by staying home.

As soon as Raina uploaded the post, fans flooded it with a lot of comments. Several reactions poured in as fans lauded the CSK star's cooking skills. Among many comments, one notable comment came from Raina's CSK teammate, Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal Uthappa who had a special request. She wrote, "Next meal for us vegetarians pls."

IPL latest news: BCCI planning to conduct remainder of IPL 2021 in September

If the COVID situation in India is not under control by September, the BCCI is mulling to conduct the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE as they did last year, as per the IPL latest news. The move would be ideal considering the fact the UAE is also the standby venue for T20 World Cup 2021. Moreover, the advantage of completing the IPL 2021 in the UAE from late September onwards would be that the players would be in position and match-ready for the T20 World Cup.

Conducting the IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE will also reduce air travel. Recently, the BCCI unveiled nine host cities for the T20 World Cup, however, playing in the UAE will eliminate the risk of traveling much which will also curtail the risk of COVID-19 being contracted from outside team environments.

Suresh Raina donation for COVID-19 in India

A number of cricketing stars have come forward and contributed generously to help India tackle the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Members of the cricket fraternity have extended monetary as well as non-monetary help during the health crisis. The total Suresh Raina donation for COVID-19 stands at INR 52 lakh. The southpaw had taken to his Twitter account on March 28, 2020, to announce that he was donating INR 31 lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund and INR 21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

