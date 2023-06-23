Roelof van der Merwe dislocates finger in a freak accident during T20 Blast match - WATCH

Why you're reading this: Roelof van der Merwe, the star all-rounder for the Netherlands, dislocated his right forefinger during a T20 Blast game. Upon incurring the whack the Merve straightaway received the treatment. On Monday, Somerset and Essex played a game at County Ground in Chelmsford. Van der Merwe entered the game to bowl the 16th over while Essex was batting. He struck out Daniel Sams with his first bowl and then gave away a single to new batter William Buttleman. The left-arm orthodox bowler next delivered a full toss to Matthew Critchley, who hit a hard drive that caused the ball to severely cut van der Merwe's finger.

3 Things you need to know:

Roelof Van Der Merwe has in the past played for South Africa

In IPL he played for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Royal Challengers Bangalore franchises

He made his debut for Netherlands in 2015

Roelof van der Merwe dislocates finger in a freak accident during T20 Blast match

In the 16th Van der Merwe wounded himself while attempting to stop the ball. His right forefinger was dislocated, so he showed his teammates and the physio, who sprinted over and put it back in its proper position.

Roelof van der Merwe is an absolute trooper: dislocates his finger brilliantly stopping a ball, gets it put back in place, and sprints back to bowl! 😎



(Viewing not advised for the squeamish)#Blast23 pic.twitter.com/Z7naGZV76p — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 19, 2023

About the the match, Essex was bowled out for 186 runs in 19.2 overs, while Somerset then completed the chase with 7 wickets remaining in 16.3 overs. The 38-year-old all-rounder, quickly went back to bowl the remainder of the over. The Dutch all-rounder recorded stats of 1/36 with an economy of 9.00 in his four-over session.

With a convincing victory over Essex, Lewis Gregory's team moved into first place overall with 16 points. The seven-wicket victory earned Somerset their eighth victory and will now take on Glamorgan at Cardiff's Sophia Gardens on June 21.

The Vitality T20 Blast tournament is taking place in full swing in England. With the cricket action at rest in South Asia, the fans have diverted their attention towards the tournament.

