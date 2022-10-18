Roger Binny: A Look At New BCCI President's Accomplishments As Coach And Administrator

Former India cricketer Roger Binny was elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday. The announcement was made during the board’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place in the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. Binny will now assume the top role, alongside Jay Shah, who has retained his position as the BCCI secretary.

Meanwhile, born in Bangalore on July 19, 1955, Roger was the first Anglo-Indian of Scottish origin to play international cricket for India. Best known for his exploits at the 1983 Cricket World Cup and 1985 World Series Cricket Championship, Binny transformed his career into coaching after his retirement as a player, before becoming a cricket administrator.

Roger Binny's career as a coach and cricket administrator

The 67-year-old is remembered for being the coach of India’s U-19 squad that emerged as the winner of the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2000. The Indian U-19 team, led by Mohammed Kaif topped the Super League Group 2 points table with three wins in three games to qualify for the semi-final against Australia. Following a massive 170-run triumph over Australia, India went on to claim the title with a six-wicket win against Sri Lanka on January 28, 2000.

Alongside Kaif, the India U-19 team also featured Yuvraj Singh, who went on to become a part of two World Cup-winning India teams. After the memorable triumph, Binny wanted to take over the coaching job for the senior squad but the BCCI appointed John Wright for the job. He then moved on to a career as a cricket administrator and got associated with the Indian national team in 2012.

On September 27, 2012, Binny was appointed as one of the five members of the BCCI selection panel. He served the team for several years, and was on the panel which picked India’s squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2015. Having served several positions with the Karnataka Cricket Association, Binny assumed the role of Karnataka Cricket Association’s president in 2019.