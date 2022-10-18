Roger Binny Elected New BCCI President: A Look At The Career Of 1983 World Cup-winner

Former India all-rounder Roger Binny on Tuesday was elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting. Binny replaces Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president while Jay Shah has been re-appointed as the secretary of BCCI. Even before the AGM had taken place, reports revealed that Roger Binny was the lone candidate to file the nomination for the presidential role in BCCI.

Who is Roger Binny? A look back at his career so far

Speaking of Roger Binny career, the former India all-rounder went on to play for the country between 1979 and 1987. He made his Test debut for Team India against Pakistan in 1979. In the ODI format, Binny made his debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 6, 1980.

Speaking of his on-field performance, Binny played a major role in Team India winning the 1983 World Cup in England. He picked up 18 wickets in eight matches played in the tournament, which was the highest in that edition. Binny was also part of the Indian team which won the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia. Back then he had taken 17 wickets in the tournament.

Apart from picking wickets with the ball, Binny was also able to make contributions with the bat both on the domestic as well as international level. On the domestic front, Binny recorded his highest score of 211 runs against Kerala in the 1977-78 Ranji Trophy season. Binny holds the record for the highest unbroken partnership for the opening wicket in the same match. He opened the innings alongside Sanjay Desai and the duo stitched together 451 run partnership in that match.

He is also remembered for his crucial 155 runs partnership with Madan Lal against Pakistan during the 1983 Bengaluru Test. Binny finished his international career playing 27 test matches and 72 ODIs for team India. The former cricketer finished his first-class career with a total of 7386 runs from 136 runs. While playing for India in the Test format, Binny scored 1534 runs from 27 matches, while in the ODI format, he scored a total of 2260 runs from 72 matches.

Speaking of his wickets, Binny finished his test career with 47 wickets, while in the ODI format he accounted for 77 wickets. After finishing his cricketing career, Binny tried his hand at coaching as well. He made his mark as the coach of the Indian under-19 team that won the World Cup in 2000. He even coached the Bengal team in 2012 after which he served as the administrator of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. He has been previously part of the BCCI set up serving as a member of the BCCI’s selection committee back in 2012.