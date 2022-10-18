Newly elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Roger Binny has issued his first statement after being elected to the top role in the national cricket governing body. Binny shed light on the things he wants to focus on as the BCCI president. The 67-year-old is replacing former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the BCCI president.

Roger Binny's first response as BCCI President

“As the BCCI president, I want to primarily focus on 2 things. First is the prevention of injuries to the players. Jasprit Bumrah got injured just before the World Cup, which affects the whole plan. Second, I want to focus on the pitches in the country,” BCCI president Roger Binny said.

Roger Binny's cricketing career

In his cricketing career, Binny played a total of 27 Test matches and 72 ODIs for India from 1979 to October 1987. He was part of the historic India squad that lifted the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1983. He was the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 18 scalps.

Binny repeated the feat in 1985 with 17 wickets in the 1985 World Series Cricket Championship in Australia. After retiring from the sport as a player, Binny went on to guide the India U19 team to a World Cup win in 2000. He has been involved in e sport as an administrator ever since.

While Binny became the new BCCI president, Jay Shah was re-elected as the board’s secretary for a second successive term. On the other hand, Rajeev Shukla, Devajit Saikia and Ashsish Shelar were elected unopposed as the vice-president, treasurer and joint secretary. It is pertinent to mention that no discussion about the ICC chairmanship took place during the BCCI AGM.

With the deadline to file nominations for the ICC chairman’s position set to end on October 20, it is unlikely that BCCI will nominate its own candidate. The new ICC chairman will be elected during ICC’s meeting in Melbourne next month. Outgoing president Sourav Ganguly was linked with speculations about the ICC job, but as things stand, Ganguly might not contest the elections.