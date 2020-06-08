Roger Federer's Surgery Not Gone As Planned, Unlikely To Play Full-fledged Till Aug: Coach

Following his semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open 2020, World No.4 Roger Federer hasn't set foot on the tennis court. The former World No.1 went under the knife in February to repair his injured knee and was looking ahead to make a comeback at the Wimbledon 2020, which was cancelled later due to COVID-19. Roger Federer's current coach Severin Luthi has recently given an update on his recovery from injury.

Roger Federer injury: More details on it

Back in February, the latest Roger Federer injury came as shock to his tennis fans. Federer had disclosed his knee injury through his Twitter account. Federer had written that doctors confirmed that surgery on the right knee was the right thing to do and he was confident of a full recovery. He even thanked everyone for their support and also informed that he will not be back in action until the grass-court season at the earliest.

Roger Federer injury: Roger Federer coach gives an update on his injury

According to a report in The Sun, Roger Federer's coach revealed that the Swiss great is behind schedule on his return to the court and might not be ready to play until late August. Luthi has said that Roger Federer's recovery is getting slower than expected, but he believes that Federer will be fit and ready to play once tennis action resumes.

Last month, Roger Federer provided an update to his fans where he claimed to have not played tennis since the COVID-19 pandemic. He had said that he was not training because he doesn't see a reason for that. He further said that he was happy with his body and still believes that the return of the tour will take time. Roger Federer had also said that it was important to enjoy the break mentally and when he plans about returning to court with a goal to train for, he will be super motivated.

Roger Federer injury: Roger Federer against playing tournaments behind closed doors

In April, both Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic had spoken about the idea of tennis tournaments without fans, but Roger Federer recently said that he was against playing matches behind closed doors. While talking to Brazilian legend Gustavo Kuerten on a video call, Roger Federer said that he is not open to the idea of resuming professional tennis activities in empty stadiums. He said that he cannot imagine playing without crowds and he hoped that it never happens. Roger Federer also admitted that even though players practice without people around, competing at the highest level is totally different.

Roger Federer net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Roger Federer net worth is estimated to be around US$450 million. As per Forbes, he has won US$124 million in prize money so far. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes US$86 million of his earnings through the endorsement of brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

