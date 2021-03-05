Rohan Gavaskar Slams Troll Who Commented 'Daddy Quota Still Works', Latter Deletes Account

Ex-cricketer Rohan Gavaskar, son of Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar took to his Twitter handle to slam a troll who commented 'Daddy quota still works'. The troll dropped the distasteful comment on his picture where he is on a bus with the 'India Legends' team that is participating in Road Safety World Series.

"Is that how you got into your school?" Rohan wrote. "I feel sorry for your parents....Imagine how they must feel knowing their son is a troll," he added. The fan continued to argue with Gavaskar and wrote, "You are clearly wearing the jersey… meaning you are representing in some form… if you are just commentating why are you picking sides… your argument falls regardless of your response.. all you can do is talk things about me you’ve got no clue about! Feel for Gavaskar Sr.."

Rohan Gavaskar hits back at troll who asked, 'Have you achieved anything in cricket?'

Rohan then clarified and wrote, "Erm, no !! I’m part of the support staff. Again, get your facts right. Don’t jump to conclusions. I feel sorry for your parents too. Imagine how they must feel knowing their son is a troll. It must be a real letdown for them. Their son removing his frustrations by trolling."

The troll has now deleted his account and the tweets are unavailable. Read below —

Tweets unavailable, account deleted

Rohan Gavaskar pays epic tribute to retiring Ashoke Dinda by mentioning 'Incredible' stat

Did Steve Smith NOT cheat? Rohan Gavaskar blames fans for exaggerating SCG controversy

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.