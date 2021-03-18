Rohan Gavaskar Takes Epic Dig At Sunil Gavaskar's 1970s Hairstyle, Fans Left In Splits

Former Indian cricketer and legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar's son, Rohan Gavaskar is immensely active on Twitter. The southpaw is known for his impeccable sense of humour which he uses as a tool to shut down critics and trollers who mock him by calling him a product of 'nepotism'. Rohan Gavaskar's hysterical side was once again on display recently, but this time it wasn't to silence his critics.

India vs England: Rohan Gavaskar's funny take on father Sunil Gavaskar's hairstyle

Rohan Gavaskar took a funny dig at his father Sunil Gavaskar's haircut from the 1970s. The commentator took to Twitter and retweeted a photo of his father where the great batsman is seen donning a wild and unruly hairstyle. Rohan also put up a funny caption as he stated that his father hasn't been cutting his hair way before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Rohan Gavaskar's tweet attracted a lot of responses. Several reactions poured in as fans were left in splits with the commentator's unique comparison. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the post.

Haha, wasn’t this purely because they costed a bomb when we travelled and all the players came back like@this — @run (@commoner_bombay) March 17, 2021

This is priceless. Clearly he relished his square cuts more than hair cuts. — Anantha Narayan (@ThisIsAnantha) March 17, 2021

Fantastic... — Roseli Kar Sengupta (@RoseliSengupta) March 17, 2021

This Lloyd Pope chap seems to be 'keeping the style going' though ðŸ™‚ pic.twitter.com/BqtreYKBOF — SportRadioAS (@SportRadioAS1) March 17, 2021

Rohan Gavaskar slams troll who commented 'Daddy Quota Still Works'

Rohan Gavaskar took to his Twitter handle to slam a troll who commented 'Daddy quota still works'. The troll dropped the distasteful comment on his picture where he is on a bus with the Sachin Tendulkar led 'India Legends' team that is participating in Road Safety World Series 2021.

Is that how you got into your school?" Rohan wrote. "I feel sorry for your parents....Imagine how they must feel knowing their son is a troll," he added. The fan continued to argue with Gavaskar and wrote, "You are clearly wearing the jersey… meaning you are representing in some form… if you are just commentating why are you picking sides… your argument falls regardless of your response.. all you can do is talk things about me you’ve got no clue about! Feel for Gavaskar Sr.."

Rohan then clarified and wrote, "Erm, no !! I’m part of the support staff. Again, get your facts right. Don’t jump to conclusions. I feel sorry for your parents too. Imagine how they must feel knowing their son is a troll. It must be a real letdown for them. Their son removing his frustrations by trolling." Notably, the troll has now deleted his account and the tweets are unavailable.

