Rohan Jatiley To Contest For DDCA President's Post

Rohan Jaitley, son of former Finance Minister late Arun Jaitley, will be contesting for the post of DDCA President and is likely to be elected unopposed.

'He is the best candidate'

"Yes, he is the best candidate. He has a legacy like no one in DDCA. We met him today at his residence and proposed that he accept our proposal to file nomination for the post of DDCA president, which he has accepted. I think he will be elected unopposed as no one has an image like him and he can only stop the chaos and irregularities in DDCA. We are all looking forward to a unanimous choice and he has the choice. With him DDCA prestige and glory will be restored," DDCA secretary-general Vinod Tihara told Republic TV in an exclusive interview tonight.

Former DDCA Director praises Rohan Jaitley

Endorsing similar sentiment former DDCA director Dinesh Sharma said he along with Tihara and former DDCA president SP Bansal are backing him solidly and went to meet him at his residence and he had accepted their proposal. "So he will be our next president. He is going to be our unanimous choice. I don't think anyone will dare to challenge him."

