Rohit & Dravid Must Explain Kohli Their Idea Of Team Culture For Future: Ex-BCCI Selector

Virat Kohli would have to put in extra effort to acclimatise under new captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, according to former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim.

Karim, while speaking on the Khelneeti podcast, said that Kohli is a veteran player and mature enough to understand that he will have to go above and beyond to create a rapport with Rohit and Dravid. Saba further stated that Rohit and Dravid will have to explain to Kohli what kind of culture they want to build in the Indian dressing room.

According to Saba, both sides must modify moving ahead in order to maintain the dressing room dynamics. While Rohit must ensure that he goes the extra mile to adjust, Saba believes Kohli must also embrace the culture and flavour that the new captain brings with him.

"Virat Kohli will have to make extra efforts. I'm sure he has some regrets, but time heals all wounds. Virat, I believe, is experienced and mature enough to cope with it. Soon, we should be able to see it on the ground," said Karim on the Khelneeti podcast.

Kohli-BCCI rift

Kohli abruptly stepped aside as India's white-ball skipper last month, and Rohit was named as his replacement. In October, Kohli had stated that he will resign as T20I captain after the World Cup but had said that he would continue to captain in ODIs and Tests. Despite Kohli's willingness to continue as captain in the other two formats, the BCCI opted to remove him from the ODI captaincy due to "too much leadership".

This seemingly didn't go down well with Kohli, who later came out said that he was only informed about the change in leadership in the 50-over format just 90 minutes before his call with selectors to pick the team for the South Africa tour. Kohli also contradicted BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and said that he was never asked not to step down as T20I captain as claimed in several reports. Weeks later, after the conclusion of the Test series against the Proteas, Kohli stepped down as Test captain.

Meanwhile, Rohit is all set to play his first ODI series as full-time captain early next month. Rohit has been named as the captain of the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Image: PTI