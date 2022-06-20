Rohit And Jadeja In Jovial Mood, Virat Looks Like A Rockstar As India Train In ENG; WATCH

The Indian Test squad arrived at Leicestershire's home ground to train for their upcoming practice game ahead of the much-anticipated Test match against England. The official handle of Leicestershire Foxes shared a video on Twitter, where Indian players can be seen arriving at the ground for training. Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Virat Kohli are among the players who can be seen in the footage shared by Leicestershire, on Monday.

The video shows Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja sharing a laugh, while Kohli can be seen entering the ground like a rockstar with shades and earphones on. The video has garnered more than 68,000 views since being shared a few hours ago.

Team India will play a practice game against the Leicestershire County Cricket Club from June 23 to June 26 at Uptonsteel County Ground in order to prepare for their upcoming one-off Test against England, which begins on July 1. The one-off Test is part of the five-match series that India and England played last year. The fifth match of the series was postponed until 2022 after COVID-19 cases emerged within the Indian camp.

England vs India

India are currently in the lead with a 2-1 advantage in the series. The first match finished in a tie, but India went on to win the second game at Lord's. England made a comeback to win the third Test of the series before losing the fourth Test in a humiliating manner. Both sides will have new captains for the one-off Test since Virat Kohli and Joe Root have already stepped down from leading their respective countries in Tests. While Rohit will captain the Indian side, Ben Stokes will lead the Elglish side in the one-off Test.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

According to reports, Mayank Agarwal has been placed on standby by the BCCI as a replacement for KL Rahul and a decision on his selection will be made soon.

(Image: @leicsccc/Twitter)