Rohit & Virat Important For Indian Cricket, Whatever Happening Is Not Good: Kambli

Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli advised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli on Thursday to put their egos aside and play together as a team. Kambli took to his official Koo account to say that both Rohit and Virat are critical to the Indian team's success, and that whatever is going on is "not good." Kambli went on to say that ego clashes are bad for the Indian cricket team.

In terms of Rohit and Virat, the duo demonstrated the strongest of relationships during the second One-Day International against the West Indies on Wednesday, putting an end to any rumours of a rift between the two. Both Rohit and Virat have stated on numerous occasions that they have a wonderful friendship and that they have no concerns whatsoever.

Rift between Virat and Rohit?

However, reports of a rift between Rohit and Virat continue to emerge even after several clarifications from both the players. Kambli is the latest person to join the bandwagon as he suggested on Koo on Thursday that everything is not okay between two of India's best cricketers.

In December 2021, Virat was controversially sacked as ODI skipper and Rohit was appointed in his place. The BCCI said that selectors didn't want "too much leadership" in white-ball cricket and hence they decided to replace Virat as ODI captain. Virat had earlier resigned as India's T20I captain saying that he wanted to focus more on 50-over and Test cricket.

Following his removal as ODI captain a month after he resigned as T20I skipper, Virat chose to relinquish his Test captaincy as well, leaving the entire cricketing world in shock. It was rumoured at the time that things between Rohit and Virat were not going well and that the latter's decision to retire as captain may have been influenced by this.

While Rohit is currently leading India in a three-match ODI series against West Indies, Virat is part of the squad as a regular batter. Both players failed to score runs with the bat in the second ODI but contributed through other aspects of the game, including fielding and captaincy. India won the second ODI by 44 runs on Wednesday, sealing the three-match series by 2-0. This was Rohit's first ODI series as full-time captain and he ensured that India finish on the winning side.