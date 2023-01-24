Rohit, Gill Don't Win Player Of The Match Award Despite Centuries; Here's The One Who Won

Even though both Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smacked centuries in the third and final ODI against New Zealand on Tuesday, none of the two won the player of the match award. Instead, it was Shardul Thakur who picked up the trophy after scoring 25 runs with the bat and ending with brilliant bowling figures of 3/62 on a good batting wicket. His contribution was critical in helping the Men in Blue register a fantastic 90-run win to clean-sweep the series 3-0.

'I am liked by my teammates': Thakur on winning POTM

While speaking in the post-match presentation after receiving the player of the match award, Shardul Thakur said with a chuckle, "I am liked by my teammates." As for his performance, he went on to add, "When the opponents come after you it's important to stay in the moment. I don't think too much. You got to be ready for different situations. Everyone enjoys batting. In the modern-day world, it's all about batting."

After Thakur was named the player of the match, Team India captain Rohit Sharma heaped praise on him and called him a 'magician.' "Shardul has been doing it for a while. People call him a magician in the squad and he came and delivered. Just needs to get more games under his belt," said the hitman in the post-match presentation.

It was interesting to see Thakur win the player of the match as Rohit and Gill both smacked outstanding centuries. Rohit ended his three-year century drought by smacking 101 runs off 85 deliveries, an inning that included nine fours and six sixes. On the other hand, Gill continued his form with the bat as he got to his fourth ODI ton by smashing 112 runs off just 78 balls, an inning that included 13 fours and five sixes.

Team India move to top of ICC Men's ODI rankings

Following their brilliant 3-0 series victory against New Zealand, Team India have moved to the top of the ICC men's ODI rankings. The Men in Blue are currently first with 114 rankings points and are a point clear of second-placed England. Australia are in third with 112 points while New Zealand's dismal performance against India has resulted in them dropping to fourth with 111 points.