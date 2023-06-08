'Rohit has got out quite a few times': Sourav Ganguly reveals what went wrong for India

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly has revealed what exactly went wrong for Team India in the ongoing WTC final against Australia at the Oval. Batting first, Australia posted a monumental total of 469 on the scoreboard, with Steve Smith and Travis Head scoring a century apiece. Indian bowlers failed to take proper advantage of the pitch and conditions despite winning the toss and electing to field first against the Aussies.

In the second innings, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his opening partner Shubman Gill departed early after hitting 15 and 13 runs, respectively. Pat Cummins trapped Rohit in a lbw by bringing the ball back into his pads. Speaking on Star Sports Live, Ganguly pointed out that Rohit has got out to the same delivery multiple times in his career. Ganguly also called out Shubman Gill for failing to judge the line of the ball that took out the top of his off stump.

"It has happened with the new ball in this part of the world. Whether you go to Australia, New Zealand, or England, you will get good deliveries upfront when the ball is new. There was a good one for Rohit Sharma. He has been out a few times that way with the ball coming back into the right-hander. Shubman Gill didn't judge the line, and it knocked the off stump. Scott Boland will be a handy bowler on this wicket and he will trouble the Indians right throughout this Test match," Sourav Ganguly said.

WTC Final: India vs Australia

As for the match itself, Australia currently holds the upper hand, having amassed 327/3 on the board at stumps on Day 1. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne gave a solid start at the top of the batting order by scoring 43 and 26 runs, respectively. After their dismissal, Head and Smith took over the charge and helped Australia finish with a mammoth total on the board. While Smith finished the day with an unbeaten score of 95, Head scored 145 off 156 balls.

Smith and Head resumed batting for Australia on Day 2 of the match. Smith reached the century in the first over of the day. Head also managed to score his second-ever Test 150 a few balls later. However, Siraj dismissed Head for 163 off 174 balls in the 92nd over of the match. Mohammed Shami removed Cameron Green for 6 off 7 balls in the 95th over. India eventually bowled the Australians out for 469 runs.

