Rohit Sharma Achieves Rare Milestone; Becomes First World Cricketer To Reach THIS Feat

On Saturday, Indian opener Rohit Sharma scored his first overseas Test hundred as he smashed 127 runs in the third innings of the fourth Test match against England. With the ton, Sharma also became the first visiting opening batsman to score a hundred in all three formats in England. Sharma already had centuries as an opener in the one-day format in England and also had one ton in the shortest form of the game. The Indian opener had scored his maiden ODI and T20I centuries in England in 2018 after he registered 137 in Nottingham and 100 not-out in Bristol, which came within a span of four days.

Most centuries by an Indian in England

Sharma also had five centuries as an opener in the ODI format in England during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, putting him in first place for most runs scored by a player throughout the tournament. Earlier, Sharma became the eighth Indian batsman to complete 15,000 international runs for India. He achieved the feat while batting in the fourth Test match against England. He also reached 3,000 runs in Test cricket.

On Saturday, when Sharma scored his maiden Test century on foreign soil, he surpassed former India great Rahul Dravid's record of most centuries by an Indian player in England. Sharma scored his ninth ton on Saturday, overtaking Dravid's record of eight centuries in the country.

With his century, Sharma has set the game for the Virat Kohli-led Indian side, who are now well placed to win the match if they acquire a lead of more than 300 runs on Day 4. India has seen contributions from all top-order batsmen until now and to reach the 300-run lead mark, the visitors will need some more contributions down the order, including from Indian skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, all-rounder Shardul Thakur, and also from the bowlers.

On Day 4, India will restart play at their overnight total of 270/3, with Kohli and Jadeja leading the push in the middle. India has already built a 171-run advantage, thanks to some outstanding performances from KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara, who hit 46 and 61 runs respectively.

Image: BCCI/Twitter