Rohit Sharma Aims To Become The Next MS Dhoni, Greets Fans In Tamil: WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) are the most successful franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a record five titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 & 2020) to their name. The IPL's Men in Blue will look to seal a hat-trick of IPL titles and become the first franchise to do so by winning the IPL 2021. The reigning champions will start their title defence on April 9, in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma greets Chennai fans in Tamil as Mumbai Indians land in the city for IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the IPL will be played in an unusual way as the Governing Council decided to eliminate the home advantage by organising matches at neutral venues to reduce travel amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, the MI team will start their IPL 2021 campaign at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai which also happens to be the home venue of the arch-rivals CSK led by MS Dhoni.

On Wednesday, the MI team arrived in Chennai to begin their preprations for the cricketing extravaganza. The official Instagram handle of the Mumbai Indians took to the photo and video sharing site after landing in the city and uploaded a video of their skipper Rohit Sharma greeting Chennai fans in Tamil. Rohit Sharma said, "Namaste Chennai, Mumbai Indians are now here" in Tamil.

The MA Chidambaram Stadium has been the fortress of CSK, a venue where the Men in Yellow have an impeccable record and beating them is considered a mighty task. Rohit Sharma's side, which is slated to play their first five matches of IPL 2021 at CSK's home stadium, will look to emulate their rival's success at the venue and kick off their IPL campaign in grand fashion. Recently, the Rohit Sharma daughter video went viral online which saw Samaira play a mini pull shot and let out a special Mumbai Indians chant.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule: Defending champions to face RCB in opener

According to the Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 schedule, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Rohit Sharma's men will like to start their tournament with a win as their side is a slow starter and has a tendency to lose the first match of the competition.

Mumbai Indians had lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

SOURCE: ROHIT SHARMA INSTAGRAM