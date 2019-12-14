Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Exchange Sweet Twitter Posts On 4th Wedding Anniversary

'The Hitman' of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, is not only loved for his exploits on the field but for his personal life as well. Rohit married Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015, and the couple celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary on Friday. On this occasion, both Rohit and Ritika shared sweet messages for each other on their social media accounts.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma channels inner 'Hitman'; lets boxing gloves do the talking

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's 4th wedding anniversary

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma became the joint-highest scorer in T20Is when he made a wonderful 71 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two days later, he took to Twitter to wish his wife on completing four years of marriage. Here is the tweet:

Can’t imagine my life moving forward without you. Nothing can be better than this. I love you @ritssajdeh ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/RIHcWqoL48 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 13, 2019

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah to show fitness by bowling against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Even Ritika Sajdeh took to her Instagram and posted a photo of the couple along with a deeply personal message for Rohit. Here is the post she made:

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma's 3rd ODI double hundred: A throwback to The Hitman's epic knock in 2017

Fans gushed over the couple's sweet messages for each other and were very excited for them completing so much time together. Here are some other posts which were made on the couple's anniversary.

Find someone who looks at you the way Rohit looks at Ritika 😋



Happy marriage anniversary, @ImRo45 and @ritssajdeh👨‍👩‍👧💙#OneFamily pic.twitter.com/eXnFvZwPFP — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 13, 2019

You two are the perfect real life definition of soulmates. I hope you continue to share the love and laughter together for many more years to come. Happy Anniversary to both of you!#4thAnniversaryOfRohika pic.twitter.com/QGALxRcPGh — 🆁🅾🅷🅸🆃'🅢 🅺🅸🅽🅶🅳🅾🅼™ (@LoyalRohitFan) December 13, 2019

Happy anniversary both of you ❤️❤️❤️



Even we can't imagine cricket without you 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. #Hitman — 𝗞𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗡 𝗙𝗔𝗡 𝗧𝗜𝗥𝗨𝗡𝗘𝗟𝗩𝗘𝗟𝗜🔥🔥🔥 (@Murugan_Pon1) December 13, 2019

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma take their Twitter banter to another level, fans left amused