The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh Exchange Sweet Twitter Posts On 4th Wedding Anniversary

Cricket News

Indian cricket's power-couple Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on December 13. Here are their sweet Twitter posts.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rohit Sharma

'The Hitman' of the Indian cricket team, Rohit Sharma, is not only loved for his exploits on the field but for his personal life as well. Rohit married Ritika Sajdeh on December 13, 2015, and the couple celebrated their fourth marriage anniversary on Friday. On this occasion, both Rohit and Ritika shared sweet messages for each other on their social media accounts.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma channels inner 'Hitman'; lets boxing gloves do the talking

Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh's 4th wedding anniversary

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma became the joint-highest scorer in T20Is when he made a wonderful 71 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Two days later, he took to Twitter to wish his wife on completing four years of marriage. Here is the tweet:

ALSO READ | Ind vs WI: Jasprit Bumrah to show fitness by bowling against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Even Ritika Sajdeh took to her Instagram and posted a photo of the couple along with a deeply personal message for Rohit. Here is the post she made:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma's 3rd ODI double hundred: A throwback to The Hitman's epic knock in 2017

Fans gushed over the couple's sweet messages for each other and were very excited for them completing so much time together. Here are some other posts which were made on the couple's anniversary.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma take their Twitter banter to another level, fans left amused

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
PRITHVI SHAW ON HIS COMEBACK
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST