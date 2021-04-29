Last Updated:

IPL 2021, MI Vs RR: De Knock Roars Back In Form, MI Defeats RR By 7 Wickets

Both teams have 4 points each with two wins in five matches, however, the Sanju Samson-led side sits two spots beneath Mumbai Indians on the points table because of their poor net run-rate.

IPL 2021, MI vs RR: Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to field first in Delhi

19:07 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs DC: Kieron Pollard hit the winning runs, MI beat RR by 7 wickets

Pollard seals the win in style! No fine leg in place. 

MI 172/3 (18.3)

19:07 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs DC: Kieron Pollard taking the game away from Rajasthan

Mumbai cruising towards victory as Kieron Pollard started smashing the ball. He bagged 16 runs off Morris including 1 boundary through the bye. 

MI 168/3 (18.2)

 

18:56 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs DC: Krunal Pandya chops onto his stumps, Mustafizer gets his 1st wicket

Looking to score big runs, Krunal Pandya was dismissed by Mustafizur on 39. 

MI 147/3 (17)

 

18:51 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs DC: Yashasvi Jaiswal almost pulls out a stunner to dismiss de Kock

MI 146/2 (16.2)

 

18:49 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: Krunal-de Kock stitch 50 runs partnership

MI 140/2 (16)

 

18:47 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: Netizens slam Rahul Chahar for his rude send off to Jaiswal

MI 137/2 (15.3)

 

18:40 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal drops de Kock on 58

MI 119/2 (14)

 

18:29 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: de Knock ends his dry run in IPL 2021

MI 106/2 (12)

 

18:26 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: Quinton de Knock ends his poor run in IPL 2021, scores his 15th fifty

MI 99/2 (11.3)

 

18:23 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: Netizens laud Trent Boult as he cleans up Sanju Samson

MI 95/2 (10.5)

 

18:16 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: SKY departs cheaply, Morris gets another wicket

MI 84/2 (9.3)

 

18:13 IST, April 29th 2021
MI vs RR: de Kock approaching his fifty, smashes Unadkat for 2 boundaries

MI 83/1 (9)

 

17:59 IST, April 29th 2021
SKY joins de Kock in the middle as MI finishes 7 overs for 63/1

Suryakumar Yadav has joined MI opener, Quinton de Kock, in the middle as the Blues finish 7 overs for 63/1. de Kock is batting at 34 off 21 balls, while Yadav is batting at 9 off 4 balls. 

17:54 IST, April 29th 2021
Mumbai Indians finishes powerplay at 49/1, Morris strikes

MI has finished the powerplay with 49 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket as compared to 47/0 for Rajasthan in the first innings. Quinton de Kock is leading the chase with 29 runs off 19 balls, while Rohit Sharma, who was on the back seat, was dismissed by Chris Morris for 14 off 17 deliveries.  

 

17:48 IST, April 29th 2021
Mumbai reaches 36-0 in 5 overs chasing 171 runs

Chasing 171 runs, Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock has scored 23 off 16 balls in the first five overs of the powerplay in the second innings. Rohit Sharma on the other hand is struggling to hit the ball as he has just 12 runs off 14 balls. 

17:43 IST, April 29th 2021
Quinton de Kock powers MI to 27-0 in 4 overs

Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock has scored 21 off 13 balls in the first four overs of the powerplay in the second innings. Rohit Sharma on the other hand is struggling to hit the ball as he has just 5 runs off 11 balls. 

17:38 IST, April 29th 2021
Mumbai finishes 3 overs with 14 runs on board for zero wickets

Mumbai Indians finished 3 overs with 14 runs on the board for zero wickets. Openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are currently batting in the middle, Sharma has scored 9-ball 4 runs, while de Kock is batting at 9 off 9 balls. 

17:34 IST, April 29th 2021
Mumbai Indians batting at 7/0 in 2 overs chasing 171 against RR

Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock scored 7 runs in the first over of the second innings off Chetan Sakariya's bowling. Rohit has 4 off 7 to his name, while de Kock has 3 runs off 5 balls. 

17:29 IST, April 29th 2021
Mumbai Indians scores 4/0 in first over of 2nd innings

Chasing 171 runs, Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have scored 4 runs in the first over of the second innings off Chetan Sakariya's bowling. Rohit has 3 off 3 to his name, while de Kock has 1 run off 3 balls. 

17:18 IST, April 29th 2021
Jos Buttler on batting with Yashasvi Jaiswal

 

17:17 IST, April 29th 2021
Innings break

 

17:10 IST, April 29th 2021
Rajasthan finishes 1st inning at 171/4 in 20 overs

RR batsmen have scored 171 runs in 20 overs with the loss of 4 wickets in the first inning against Mumbai Indians. Opener Jos Buttler scored 41 off 32, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 32 off 20, Sanju Samson scored 42 off 27, and Shivam Dube scored 35 off 31 before they were dismissed. Parag and David Miller finished the inning for Rajasthan with 8 and 7 runs respectively.    

17:04 IST, April 29th 2021
Rajasthan finishes at 159/4 in penultimate over

RR batsmen Riyan Parag and David Miller are currently batting in the middle. The Men in Pink have finished the penultimate over with 159 runs on the board at the expense of 4 wickets. Parag is batting at 1 off 1, while Miller is batting at 3 off 3 balls. 
 

17:04 IST, April 29th 2021
Bumrah gets Dube, RR batting at 158/4

 

16:57 IST, April 29th 2021
Sanju Samson clean-bowled by Boult, RR at 148/3

 

16:53 IST, April 29th 2021
50-run partnership for Samson and Dube, RR at 145/2 in 17 overs

RR batsmen Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are looking good in the middle with a 50-run partnership between the two. Rajasthan is currently batting at 145/2 in 17 overs. Samson has scored 41 off 25 balls, while Dube is batting at 26 off 25. 

16:48 IST, April 29th 2021
RR on roll once again, Samson takes score to 140/2 in 16 overs

Samson has brought RR back into the game by hitting two back-to-back boundaries off Boult, batting at 39 off 23 balls. Dube is batting at 24 off 21 balls. The Men in Pink have scored 140/2 off 16 overs. 

16:43 IST, April 29th 2021
MI bowlers contain run-rate, RR batting at 126/2 in 15 overs

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are batting in the middle at the moment. The Men in Pink have scored 126/2 off 15 overs. RR was cruising comfortably in the powerplay with 47 runs on the board for zero wickets before losing both its openers in the form of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 41 and 32 runs respectively. Samson is currently batting at 26 off 18 balls and Dube at 23 off 20 balls. 

16:36 IST, April 29th 2021
Rajasthan Royals batting at 113/2 after completion of 14 overs

Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are batting in the middle at the moment. The Men in Pink have scored 113/2 off 14 overs. RR was cruising comfortably in the powerplay with 47 runs on the board for zero wickets before losing both its openers in the form of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 41 and 32 runs respectively. Samson is currently batting at 23 off 15 balls and Dube at 15 off 17 balls. 

16:30 IST, April 29th 2021
Boult misses a catch in the deep of Coulter-Nile's bowling

It happened in the 13th over of the game as Shivam Dube hit Coulter-Nile in the deep and Boult missed the catch. Boult almost got there but misjudged the ball and missed it by inches.  

