IPL 2021, MI Vs RR: De Knock Roars Back In Form, MI Defeats RR By 7 Wickets

Pollard seals the win in style! No fine leg in place.
MI 172/3 (18.3)
Mumbai cruising towards victory as Kieron Pollard started smashing the ball. He bagged 16 runs off Morris including 1 boundary through the bye.
MI 168/3 (18.2)
Looking to score big runs, Krunal Pandya was dismissed by Mustafizur on 39.
MI 147/3 (17)
MI 146/2 (16.2)
MI 140/2 (16)
MI 137/2 (15.3)
MI 119/2 (14)
MI 106/2 (12)
MI 99/2 (11.3)
MI 95/2 (10.5)
MI 84/2 (9.3)
MI 83/1 (9)
Suryakumar Yadav has joined MI opener, Quinton de Kock, in the middle as the Blues finish 7 overs for 63/1. de Kock is batting at 34 off 21 balls, while Yadav is batting at 9 off 4 balls.
MI has finished the powerplay with 49 runs on the board for the loss of one wicket as compared to 47/0 for Rajasthan in the first innings. Quinton de Kock is leading the chase with 29 runs off 19 balls, while Rohit Sharma, who was on the back seat, was dismissed by Chris Morris for 14 off 17 deliveries.
Chasing 171 runs, Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock has scored 23 off 16 balls in the first five overs of the powerplay in the second innings. Rohit Sharma on the other hand is struggling to hit the ball as he has just 12 runs off 14 balls.
Mumbai Indians batsman Quinton de Kock has scored 21 off 13 balls in the first four overs of the powerplay in the second innings. Rohit Sharma on the other hand is struggling to hit the ball as he has just 5 runs off 11 balls.
Mumbai Indians finished 3 overs with 14 runs on the board for zero wickets. Openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock are currently batting in the middle, Sharma has scored 9-ball 4 runs, while de Kock is batting at 9 off 9 balls.
Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock scored 7 runs in the first over of the second innings off Chetan Sakariya's bowling. Rohit has 4 off 7 to his name, while de Kock has 3 runs off 5 balls.
Chasing 171 runs, Mumbai Indians (MI) openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have scored 4 runs in the first over of the second innings off Chetan Sakariya's bowling. Rohit has 3 off 3 to his name, while de Kock has 1 run off 3 balls.
RR batsmen have scored 171 runs in 20 overs with the loss of 4 wickets in the first inning against Mumbai Indians. Opener Jos Buttler scored 41 off 32, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 32 off 20, Sanju Samson scored 42 off 27, and Shivam Dube scored 35 off 31 before they were dismissed. Parag and David Miller finished the inning for Rajasthan with 8 and 7 runs respectively.
RR batsmen Riyan Parag and David Miller are currently batting in the middle. The Men in Pink have finished the penultimate over with 159 runs on the board at the expense of 4 wickets. Parag is batting at 1 off 1, while Miller is batting at 3 off 3 balls.
RR batsmen Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are looking good in the middle with a 50-run partnership between the two. Rajasthan is currently batting at 145/2 in 17 overs. Samson has scored 41 off 25 balls, while Dube is batting at 26 off 25.
Samson has brought RR back into the game by hitting two back-to-back boundaries off Boult, batting at 39 off 23 balls. Dube is batting at 24 off 21 balls. The Men in Pink have scored 140/2 off 16 overs.
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are batting in the middle at the moment. The Men in Pink have scored 126/2 off 15 overs. RR was cruising comfortably in the powerplay with 47 runs on the board for zero wickets before losing both its openers in the form of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 41 and 32 runs respectively. Samson is currently batting at 26 off 18 balls and Dube at 23 off 20 balls.
Rajasthan Royals batsman Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube are batting in the middle at the moment. The Men in Pink have scored 113/2 off 14 overs. RR was cruising comfortably in the powerplay with 47 runs on the board for zero wickets before losing both its openers in the form of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal for 41 and 32 runs respectively. Samson is currently batting at 23 off 15 balls and Dube at 15 off 17 balls.
It happened in the 13th over of the game as Shivam Dube hit Coulter-Nile in the deep and Boult missed the catch. Boult almost got there but misjudged the ball and missed it by inches.