Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Dance In Latest IPL 2021 Anthem Video Exploding Online: WATCH

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is inching closer, and there already is a significant buzz around the cricketing tournament. The broadcasters come up with unique and interesting advertisement campaigns year after year to hype the competition, and the IPL anthem also is a major part of their campaigns. Ahead of the forthcoming season of the cash-rich league, the Star Sports Network introduced the IPL 2021 anthem in which prominent names from Indian cricket, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, are seen shaking a leg. ]

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli dance together in the new IPL 2021 anthem

The new anthem of the Indian Premier League is titled as "India ka Apna Mantra" and it is aimed at saluting the new bold and confident spirit of the country. The 14th season is a much-anticipated one, as the T20 carnival is all set to return to India after almost two years. The anthem received immense appreciation from all corners, and netizens gave it a big thumbs up.

Cricket fans were delighted to see their favourite cricketing heroes grooving to the tunes of the new anthem. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the other players who were a part of the video include Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Riyan Parag, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill and Krishnappa Gowtham. The cricketer represented their respective franchises and were also seen wearing their team jerseys in the video. The video was shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League -

India vs England series

After battling it out in Test matches and T20I matches, the two cricketing giants are slated to meet in a three-match ODI series. The hosts India registered a comprehensive victory against England in the ODI series opener. It becomes imperative for the touring party to win both the remaining fixtures in order to clinch the series. The India vs England 2nd ODI will be played on Friday, March 26, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

IPL schedule

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as the BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event on Sunday. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event. Here is the complete IPL schedule -

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

Image source: AP