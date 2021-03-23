Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Target THIS Master Batsman's Records After Chris Gayle

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli starred as openers in India’s series-clinching win over England in the fifth T20I in Ahmedabad. The two cricketers slammed their respective half-centuries and broke some elite T20I records previously held by West Indies batting connoisseur Chris Gayle. Both Sharma and Kohli now have the opportunity to go past former Australian captain Ricky Ponting for some major ODI records as the ‘Men in Blue’ gears up to face the visitors in the first ODI on Tuesday, March 23.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrate series-clinching win, watch video

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli centuries stat set to match Ricky Ponting

Rohit Sharma has 29 ODI centuries to his credit. As of now, he is just a ton away from matching Ricky Ponting’s tally of 30 in ODIs. If Sharma manages to reach the three-figure mark, he will become the joint-third leading century maker in ODI cricket, i.e. behind the likes of Virat Kohli (43) and Sachin Tendulkar (49).

On the other hand, the Virat Kohli centuries column in international cricket composes of some staggering numbers. With 70 international centuries across all formats, he is third on the all-time list behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar (100) and Ricky Ponting (71). With another century, Kohli will join Ponting in the elusive club.

Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket

The Rohit Sharma stats in international cricket comprises of some staggering numbers. The right-handed batsman made his debut for India back in 2007. Since then, he has represented the country in 38 Tests, 224 ODIs and 111 T20I matches. The 33-year-old has compiled 2,615 Test runs at an average of 46.69 and an additional 9,115 runs in 217 ODI innings at the rate of 49.27.

Rohit Sharma is currently the second-highest run-getter in T20I cricket with 2,864 runs as he is only behind Virat Kohli’s run tally in the format. Overall, Sharma has struck 40 international tons across all forms of the game.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England 1st ODI live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The match is scheduled to go underway on Tuesday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the remaining two games of the three-match series. The live action for the first ODI will commence from 1:30 PM IST onward.

Image source: BCCI Twitter