Rohit Sharma Irked After Fans Demand Him To Speak In English On Instagram Live Session

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. Major sports tournaments have been postponed which includes the much-anticipated 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Many cricketers are quarantined, giving them time to indulge themselves on social media to interact with their fans and teammates.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Jasprit Bumrah keeps himself busy with his 'modified mobility drills' amid the lockdown

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma annoyed by fans asking him to speak in English

India cricketer Rohit Sharma, who was seen in an Instagram live session with Kevin Pietersen, recently took inspiration from the session and went live on Instagram with India and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah as well. During the live session, the duo spoke on several topics. From their teammates to their toughest opponents to how they were spending time in isolation, the duo revealed it all. Both Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who play for the Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league, have been the vital cogs of the franchise over the years.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians celebrate April Fool's Day with Lendl Simmons pranking Pragyan Ojha: Watch

During the live session, Rohit Sharma was particularly annoyed with a few of his fans. Rohit Sharma's fans repeatedly kept on asking him to talk in English. India’s limited-overs vice-captain wasn’t impressed with the comments and iterated that they are Indians and will speak in Hindi itself. Jasprit Bumrah, speaking on the same, went on to say that the fans would have asked them to speak in Hindi if they had started their conversation in English in the first place.

ALSO READ | IPL postponed: Mumbai Indians' Mitchell McClenaghan comically trolls fan questioning him about retirement

IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma heaps praise on ex-Mumbai Indians coach Ricky Ponting

In an Instagram live session, Kevin Pietersen asked Rohit Sharma about his favourite coach ever and the latter took the name of legendary former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting. Rohit Sharma said that Ricky Ponting to him was magic. Rohit Sharma further said that the way Ricky Ponting handled the team when he was captain for the first half of the tournament in the IPL 2013 and then he gave the captaincy to him mid-way through the tournament was commendable and takes a lot of guts. Rohit Sharma added that he can only imagine Ricky Ponting doing that.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah publicly reveals developing new hobby at home during India lockdown

IMAGE COURTESY: AP