Rohit Sharma Appreciates Fans' Support In Florida After India Clinch T20I Series; WATCH

Team India completed their tour of the West Indies by winning the 5th and final T20I match by 88 runs on Sunday. Chasing 189 to win the match West Indies were bowled out for 100 runs with Indian spinners accounting for all 10 wickets in the match. The Men in Blue had pocked the T20I series after Rohit Sharma and co. won the 4th T20I match by 59 runs. The BCCI social media handle on Sunday shared a video from the 4th T20 of Rohit Sharma's interaction with the fans.

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma exchanges high five with fans after winning T20I series

After India won the 4th T20I match by 59 runs, Rohit Sharma went around the stadium to meet and greet the Indian fans at the stadium. The fans present in the stands were also trying their best to get as close to the Team India skipper as possible and exchange high five.

Thanking fans & appreciating their support - Captain @ImRo45 way! 😊 👏



🎥 Scenes after #TeamIndia's win in the 4⃣th #WIvIND T20I in Florida. 👍 👍 pic.twitter.com/XzORF1rCUc — BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2022



India vs West Indies 4th T20I highlights

India put up dominating performance with the bat and ball during the 4th T20I and register victory over West Indies by 59 runs and also clinch the series 3-1. West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first however the decision backfired with openers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav providing a solid start and putting up 53 runs for the opening wicket. Rishabh Pant smashed 44 off 31 balls and Sanju Samson along with Axar Patel provided the perfect finishing touches to power India to 191 for five.

West Indies did not have the best of the start losing Brandon King and Devon Thomas early. Skipper Nicholas Pooran did try to rebuild West Indies innings by playing big shots, however, his innings of 24 runs from 8 balls ended with run-out. Rovman Powell smashed a 16-ball 24 runs before Axar Patel dismissed him caught by Deepak Hooda. The other batsmen failed to put up a fight as West Indies could only manage just 132 runs in 19.1 overs as Men in Blue clinched the series. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with his superb three-wicket haul and conceding 12 runs. Avesh Khan picked up 2 wickets for 17 runs, while spinners Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi also chipped in with 2 wickets apiece.